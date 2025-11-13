Lendfriend Launches Self-Employed Bank Statement Mortgages

MENAFN - GetNews)LendFriend Mortgage is helping entrepreneurs, freelancers, and business owners achieve homeownership with self employed home loans that focus on real income instead of just tax returns or pay stubs.

Many self-employed individuals face challenges when applying for traditional mortgages, as their earnings don't always fit a standard paycheck model. LendFriend Mortgage changes that by looking at the full picture of a borrower's finances, including bank statements and consistent cash flow.

This approach allows qualified buyers to secure a mortgage that matches their earning potential and lifestyle, to make the dream of owning a home accessible, simple, and stress-free.

Mortgage Solutions for Self-Employed Borrowers

Running your own business or freelancing comes with freedom, but it can make getting a mortgage harder than it should be. Traditional lenders don't always understand variable income. They see inconsistent deposits or tax write-offs and assume risk, even when the reality is you're thriving.

At LendFriend Mortgage, we look at the full picture. We specialize in self-employed mortgage programs, like bank statement loans, built for entrepreneurs and 1099 earners with non-traditional income.

Why Bank Statement Mortgages Work

Bank statement mortgage programs are designed specifically for self-employed borrowers and entrepreneurs. Instead of tax returns, lenders review 12–24 months of bank statements to calculate your average deposits and verify the consistency of your earnings. It's a common-sense approach that reflects how you actually make money, without penalizing entrepreneurs for taking advantage of legitimate business write-offs. These programs make it simpler to qualify and offer faster approvals compared to traditional documentation-heavy processes.

Who Can Benefit from a Bank Statement Mortgage

Freelancers and Independent Contractors: Income may vary month to month, and bank statements show actual cash flow.

Small Business Owners: Taking significant business deductions can lower taxable income and hinder your mortgage qualification. Deposits reflect real earnings.

Entrepreneurs with Multiple Income Streams: Bank statements capture combined income from various sources.

1099 or Gig Economy Workers: Shows consistent deposits when W-2s aren't available.

Newly Self-Employed Professionals: Even with less than two years of tax history, income can be verified through statements.

Advantages of Bank Statement Mortgages

➔ Shows real income, reflecting actual cash flow instead of just what's shown on tax returns

➔ Flexible for self-employed borrowers, including freelancers, business owners, and 1099 earners

➔ Faster approvals with streamlined documentation

How LendFriend Helps You Qualify for a Self-Employed Mortgage

Getting approved for a mortgage as a self-employed borrower is a complicated process. Experienced self-employed mortgage lenders like LendFriend Mortgage can guide you every step of the way. Here's how the process works:

1. Review Your Finances

Start by looking at all your income streams, monthly expenses, and savings. LendFriend helps you understand your cash flow and organize your finances to clearly show your earning power.

2. Gather Your Bank Statements and Documents

Bank statements provide a true picture of your income. LendFriend works with you to collect 12–24 months of personal or business statements, along with any additional documents needed to support your application.

3. Assess Credit and Debt

Your credit score and debt-to-income ratio play a key role in qualifying. LendFriend reviews your credit profile and offers guidance on improving it to maximize loan options.

4. Select the Right Loan Program

With multiple self-employed mortgage options available, including bank statement loans, LendFriend helps you choose the program that best matches your income structure and homeownership goals.

5. Go From Contract to Closing

LendFriend ensures all documents are accurate and complete to reduce delays and increase the chances of fast approval.

6. Prepare for Closing

Finally, the team guides you through closing, helping you maintain financial stability and ensuring a smooth handoff so you can move into your new home with confidence.

Specialized Support for Non-Traditional Income Borrowers

For self-employed professionals, securing a mortgage can be complex, but LendFriend Mortgage makes the process straightforward. With years of experience working with self-employed mortgage lenders, the team helps entrepreneurs, freelancers, and small business owners turn their real income into a pathway to homeownership.

Borrowers benefit from expert guidance on variable income, nationwide support from Austin-based headquarters, and transparent explanations of loan options. With experience in bank statement mortgages and other self-employed home loans, LendFriend speeds up approvals while providing personalized guidance to self-employed individuals.

About LendFriend Mortgage

LendFriend Mortgage, a mortgage broker headquartered in Austin, Texas, helps self-employed professionals, entrepreneurs, and high-net-worth clients achieve homeownership. They focus on modern mortgage solutions with clear guidance, flexible programs, and competitive rates to match the financial realities of today's borrowers.