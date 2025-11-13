Government Orders Comprehensive Audit Of Major State-Owned Enterprises Svyrydenko

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Prime Minister Yuliya Svyrydenko announced this on Telegram.

"The government has ordered a comprehensive inspection of all major state-owned enterprises, particularly in the energy and defense industries. Special attention will be paid to procurement transparency and financial oversight," Svyrydenko said.

New Energoatom supervisory board to be presented to government within a week

She noted that the supervisory boards of Naftogaz, Ukroboronprom, Ukrzaliznytsia, Ukrhydroenergo, and state-owned banks must, within their powers, review the activities of the companies' executive bodies.

"If any violations are identified, additional control measures should be taken and the government must be informed. It is also necessary to ensure proper and prompt response to any reports from law enforcement agencies concerning offenses committed by officials of these joint-stock companies," Svyrydenko said.

At the same time, the State Audit Service will conduct state financial oversight of major state-sector enterprises, focusing on the efficient use of budget funds and the accuracy of financial reporting.

Earlier, against the backdrop of the investigation into Energoatom, Svyrydenko announced a "comprehensive solution" regarding all state-owned companies.

Photo: Yulia Svyrydenko / Telegram