Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Superq Quantum Computing Inc.


2025-11-13 07:03:38
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 04:02 PM EST - SuperQ Quantum Computing Inc.: Announced Alberta's Regional Innovation Networks, collectively the Alberta Innovation Network, has joined SuperQ's Quantum Super Hub program to launch the world's first coordinated, province-wide network of Quantum Super Hubs. Building on the successful launch of the first-ever Quantum Super Hub in Lethbridge at Economic Development Lethbridge's Tecconnect Innovation Centre - widely covered by national media and government leaders - the RINs will expand hubs to Medicine Hat, Grande Prairie, Calgary, Edmonton, Red Deer, Lloydminster, and Fort McMurray. Hub setup, facilitator training, and onboarding are underway, with public access expected beginning January 2026. As part of this agreement, AIN is funding SuperTM platform licenses for these hubs, enabling equitable access to cutting-edge quantum, AI, and high-performance computing tools across Alberta's communities. SuperQ Quantum Computing Inc. shares C are trading down 22 cents at $0.72.

MENAFN13112025000212011056ID1110341957



Baystreet.ca

