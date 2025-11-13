FG Communities Completes Acquisition In Jacksonville, NC

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Expanding our footprint in a fast-growing coastal city

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FG Communities, whose mission is to preserve and improve affordable housing by acquiring and operating manufactured housing communities, is excited to announce its most recent acquisition in Jacksonville, NC.

Located on the North Carolina coast, Jacksonville offers a strong population base and a strategic position near the Crystal Coast and several regional hubs. Home to Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, one of the largest military installations in the country, the area benefits from steady employment, year-round activity, and consistent housing demand from military families and the local workforce.

This acquisition expands FG Communities' presence in coastal North Carolina, a region supported by ongoing economic investment but limited new housing supply. Jacksonville's stable demand profile and strong local infrastructure make it a compelling market for long term community development.

“This acquisition represents another step in our focused expansion into targeted markets,”

said Kyle Cerminara, Chairman and Co-Founder of FG Communities.“Jacksonville's growth, steady economic base, and coastal location create strong and consistent housing demand. It is the type of community where we can create lasting value for residents and meaningful returns for shareholders.”

About FG Communities

FG Communities, co-founded by Joe Moglia, Kyle Cerminara, and Michael Anise, is a self-administered, self-managed real estate holding company. The company has a growing portfolio of 63 properties with over 2,500 homesites either owned or pending acquisition. FG Communities works to improve the quality of life and maintain affordable housing options for its residents.

