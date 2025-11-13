POET Technologies Reports Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results
| POET TECHNOLOGIES INC.
PROFORMA – NON-IFRS AND IFRS PRESENTATION OF OPERATIONS
(All figures are in U.S. Dollars)
|For the Quarter ended:
|30-Sep-25
|30-Jun-25
|31-Mar-25
|31-Dec-24
|30-Sep-24
|Revenue
|298,434
|268,469
|166,760
|29,032
|3,685
|Research and development
|(3,735,703
|)
|(3,150,044
|)
|(4,360,192
|)
|(3,437,683
|)
|(1,765,481
|)
|Depreciation and amortization
|(892,704
|)
|(792,814
|)
|(726,868
|)
|(475,281
|)
|(525,955
|)
|Professional fees
|(371,413
|)
|(562,583
|)
|(276,184
|)
|(679,156
|)
|(480,871
|)
|Wages and benefits
|(675,306
|)
|(1,042,380
|)
|(2,123,274
|)
|(758,883
|)
|(667,963
|)
|Loss on acquisition of 24.8% of SPX
|-
|-
|-
|(6,852,687
|)
|-
|Stock-based compensation
|(1,864,589
|)
|(1,165,482
|)
|(841,793
|)
|(1,404,995
|)
|(1,525,131
|)
|General expenses and rent
|(497,118
|)
|(1,009,778
|)
|(898,056
|)
|(474,937
|)
|(465,448
|)
|Finance advisory fees
|(1,816,272
|)
|(1,302,464
|)
|(476,802
|)
|(4,239,831
|)
|(1,319,392
|)
|Derivative liability adjustment
|(2,414,223
|)
|(7,559,991
|)
|15,382,971
|(12,444,661
|)
|(6,179,836
|)
|Interest expense
|(31,429
|)
|(30,925
|)
|(32,786
|)
|(31,605
|)
|(30,482
|)
|Other (income), including interest
|989,007
|533,308
|527,782
|511,448
|216,337
|Unrealized foreign exchange loss
|1,641,602
|(1,448,691
|)
|-
|-
|-
|Net income (loss)
|(9,369,714
|)
|(17,263,375
|)
|6,341,558
|(30,259,239
|)
|(12,740,537
|)
|Net income (loss) per share - Basic
|(0.11
|)
|(0.21
|)
|0.08
|(0.50
|)
|(0.20
|)
|Net income (loss) per share - Diluted
|-
|-
|-
|(0.50
|)
|(0.20
|)
About POET Technologies Inc.
POET is a design and development company offering high-speed optical modules, optical engines and light source products to the artificial intelligence systems market and to hyperscale data centers. POET's photonic integration solutions are based on the POET Optical InterposerTM, a novel, patented platform that allows the seamless integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single chip using advanced wafer-level semiconductor manufacturing techniques. POET's Optical Interposer-based products are lower cost, consume less power than comparable products, are smaller in size and are readily scalable to high production volumes. In addition to providing high-speed (800G, 1.6T and above) optical engines and optical modules for AI clusters and hyperscale data centers, POET has designed and produced novel light source products for chip-to-chip data communication within and between AI servers, the next frontier for solving bandwidth and latency problems in AI systems. POET's Optical Interposer platform also solves device integration challenges in 5G networks, machine-to-machine communication, self-contained "Edge" computing applications and sensing applications, such as LIDAR systems for autonomous vehicles. POET is headquartered in Toronto, Canada, with operations in Allentown, PA, Shenzhen, China, and Singapore. More information about POET is available on our website at .
| Media Relations Contact:
Adrian Brijbassi
...
| Company Contact:
Thomas R. Mika, EVP & CFO
...
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains“forward-looking information” (within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws) and“forward-looking statements” (within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Such statements or information are identified with words such as“anticipate”,“believe”,“expect”,“plan”,“intend”,“potential”,“estimate”,“propose”,“project”,“outlook”,“foresee” or similar words suggesting future outcomes or statements regarding any potential outcome. Such statements include the Company's expectations with respect to the success of the Company's product development efforts, the performance of its products, the expected results of its operations, meeting revenue targets, and the expectation of continued success in the financing efforts, the capability, functionality, performance and cost of the Company's technology as well as the market acceptance, inclusion and timing of the Company's technology in current and future products and expectations for approval of proposals at the Company's annual meeting of shareholders.
Such forward-looking information or statements are based on a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions which may cause actual results or other expectations to differ materially from those anticipated and which may prove to be incorrect. Assumptions have been made regarding, among other things, management's expectations regarding the success and timing for completion of its development efforts, the introduction of new products, financing activities, future growth, recruitment of personnel, opening of offices, the form and potential of its joint venture, plans for and completion of projects by the Company's consultants, contractors and partners, availability of capital, and the necessity to incur capital and other expenditures. Actual results could differ materially due to a number of factors, including, without limitation, the failure of its products to meet performance requirements, lack of sales in its products, once released, operational risks in the completion of the Company's anticipated projects, lack of performance of its joint venture, risks affecting the Company's ability to execute projects, the ability of the Company to generate sales for its products, the ability to attract key personnel, the ability to raise additional capital and the agreement by shareholders to approve proposals put forth by the Company at shareholders' meetings. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information or statements are reasonable, prospective investors in the Company's securities should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements because the Company can provide no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking information and statements contained in this news release are as of the date of this news release and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise this forward-looking information and statements except as required by law.
