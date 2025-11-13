Egain To Participate In The Roth Technology Conference On November 19, 2025
In its recent earnings press release, eGain CEO Ashu Roy stated,“I am pleased with our strong start to the fiscal year, highlighted by 23% year-over-year ARR growth in AI Knowledge Hub, and a 21% EBITDA margin. At our recent Solve25 event, we unveiled three new AI products. Customers and partners are showing significant interest in adopting our expanded suite of AI knowledge solutions, which drives superior CX operations at scale and delivers strong AI ROI.”
