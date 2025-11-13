Data Watts Signs Binding Letter Of Intent To Acquire Interest In Clean Energy Project

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 13, 2025) - Data Watts Partners Inc. (CSE: DWTZ) ("" or the ""), a technology-focused investment firm at the forefront of the Data Watts economy, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a binding letter of intent (the "") with Kanata Clean Power & Climate Technologies Corp. ("") and Kanata Alberta Investment One Holding Corp. ("", and together with Kanata Technologies, the "").

Pursuant to the terms of the LOI, Data Watts will subscribe for: (i) 40,000 Class A Voting Common Shares of Kanata Technologies (the " KT Shares ") at a price of US$2.50 per share for an aggregate of US$100,000, payable in cash; and (ii) 1,000 Common Shares of Kanata Holdings (the " KH Shares ") in consideration for 700,000 Common Shares of the Company (the " Consideration Shares "), which will be subject to a 12 month contractual hold period, and a non-interest bearing promissory note (the " Promissory Note ") in the amount of C$649,620 (together, the " Investment "). The consideration will be payable by the Company to the Kanata Entities as follows:

on signing of the LOI, the Company will subscribe for 10,000 KT Shares for an aggregate purchase price of US$25,000; andon closing of the Investment, the Company will subscribe for (i) 30,000 KT Shares for an aggregate purchase price of US$75,000; and (ii) 1,000 KH Shares in exchange for the issuance of the Consideration Shares and the Promissory Note.

The Investment will give the Company an indirect interest in a First Nations co-founded decarbonization company developing low-carbon hydrogen and ammonia projects in North America. Kanata Technologies, through its wholly owned subsidiary Kanata Cloud & Compute Corp., is partnering with utilities, hyperscalers and governments to develop Sovereign AI solutions for Canadians and our European and Asian allies. The project's focus on clean energy fits well with the investment philosophy of Data Watts.

"Powering Data Centers and supporting global electrification with clean energy solutions is a key focus of Data Watts," commented Ron Loborec, CEO of Data Watts. "The intellectual property, projects and talent we found at Kanata Technologies are second to none. We are excited to work with their team and support First Nations involvement in all aspects of development. In the coming weeks we will release more details about specific projects underway and the expected revenues that will flow from those."

Upon the signing of the LOI, the parties will negotiate in good faith the terms of a definitive agreement (the " Definitive Agreement ") that will replace the LOI. More details relating to the investment will follow upon the signing of the Definitive Agreement.

About Data Watts Partners Inc.

Data Watts Partners Inc. (CSE: DWTZ) is an investment issuer committed to the emerging "Data Watts Economy," focusing on uranium, SMRs (Small Modular Reactors), clean energy, data centers, AI applications, and quantum computing. The Company offers institutional and retail investors access to transformative opportunities in energy and deep tech, leveraging expertise in exploration, infrastructure, and wattage demand trends.