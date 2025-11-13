Inside The $1.2T Microsoft Partner Economy: Maven Collective Marketing Unveils 2026 Global Survey On AI-Driven Growth

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- As artificial intelligence reshapes every facet of business, Microsoft Partners are racing to redefine how they create value, build loyalty, and scale growth. Maven Collective Marketing, the award-winning agency, today announced the launch of its FY26 Microsoft Partner Global Partnership Survey -a first-of-its-kind exploration into how AI is transforming the Partner ecosystem.

Building on the momentum of Maven Collective's widely acclaimed 2025 Microsoft Partner Benchmarking & Strategic Insights Report, which identified what separates high-growth Partners from the rest, the new 2026 survey examines how AI is redefining those benchmarks for FY26 and beyond.

The 2025 report found that:

- 89% of Microsoft Partners are listed on at least one Microsoft Marketplace,

- 93% hold at least one Microsoft solution partner designation, and

- 87% invest more than 2% of annual revenue in marketing.

Those insights set the bar for Partner performance. Now, Maven Collective is investigating how AI is rewriting that playbook and what's driving the next wave of ecosystem growth.

“AI has become the new currency of Partner success,” said Erica Hakonson, CEO of Maven Collective Marketing.“This year's global survey explores how Partners are applying AI to accelerate go-to-market strategies, align with Microsoft's FY26 priorities, and position themselves as next-generation Frontier Firms.”

The FY26 Microsoft Partner Global Partnership Survey will examine:

- How Partners are adopting and operationalizing AI across marketing, sales, and delivery.

- The strategic investments and behaviors driving the highest growth outcomes.

- Emerging trends that define the most resilient, future-ready Partners in the ecosystem.

Gain Early Access to the Data Driving FY26 Growth

By completing the survey, Partners will receive advance access to the 2026 Microsoft Partner Benchmarking & Strategic Insights Report, featuring exclusive insights into AI adoption, performance trends, and proven growth strategies from top-performing Partners.

Maven Collective is calling on Microsoft Partners worldwide to join the survey and help define what success looks like in the AI-first era.

Take the survey now



###

About Maven Collective Marketing

Founded in 2012, Maven Collective Marketing is an award-winning B2B digital marketing agency dedicated to Microsoft Partners and the Microsoft ecosystem. With expertise in strategy and planning, lead generation, go-to-market, and sales enablement, we've helped 500+ Microsoft Partners drive measurable results. Maven Collective's work has earned 200+ global awards and recognitions, including the Microsoft Advertising Growth Partner Award, TITAN Gold Business Website Award, TechBehemoths, Best SEO & Digital Strategy Firm, and PR Daily's B2B Agency of the Year. As the go-to Marketing Partner for Microsoft Partners, we deliver specialized Partner services, such as: GTM Microsoft Marketplace listing, Microsoft Marketplace Co-Sell Readiness Packages, ISV Partner Program Development, and proprietary Microsoft Partner Self-Audit products.