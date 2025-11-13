Converged Technology Professionals And Carahsoft Partner To Deliver Zoom Solutions For The State, Local And Education Market

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Collaboration Provides Unified Communications and Collaboration Tools to State, Local Government and Education Organizations Through CTPros' Expertise and Carahsoft's Public Sector Distribution Leadership

CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. and RESTON, Va., Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Converged Technology Professionals (CTPros), a leading unified communications and IT network consulting firm, and Carahsoft Technology Corp., the Trusted Government IT Solutions provider®, today announced a strategic partnership. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as CTPro's Master Government Aggregator®, expanding access to Zoom's cloud‐based phone, video conferencing and collaboration platform for K‐12 and higher‐education institutions and State and Local Government agencies. By pairing CTPros' advisory and deployment expertise with Carahsoft's Public Sector distribution capabilities, the companies aim to streamline procurement and drive adoption of secure, modern communications solutions across the SLED landscape.

“At CTPros, we understand the critical role communication plays in supporting public service and education,” said Joe Rittenhouse, Co-CEO at CTPros.“By partnering with Carahsoft, we can deliver Zoom's reliable and secure collaboration solutions to State, Local and Education organizations more efficiently, helping them modernize their communications infrastructure and better serve their communities.”

CTPros will provide advisory services, solution design, deployment and ongoing support for Zoom products, while Carahsoft facilitates procurement through its portfolio of Federal, State and Local contract vehicles. SLED organizations will benefit from secure, scalable communications and collaboration tools, including Zoom Phone, Zoom Meetings, Zoom Contact Center and Zoom's advanced AI features. The partnership aims to help agencies improve productivity, enhance remote teaching and learning and deliver more responsive constituent services.

CTPros has built its reputation on helping organizations plan and implement cloud and on‐premises phone solutions, as well as delivering call center deployments and network consulting services. The company draws on decades of telecom and IT experience to develop unified communications strategies that enhance productivity and collaboration for State and Local Government offices. CTPros also supports educational institutions nationwide, including large universities, school districts and Government entities, recognizing communication as critical infrastructure and tailoring solutions to meet evolving regulatory and security requirements. Through its partnership with Zoom, CTPros provides customers with tools such as Zoom Phone, Zoom Contact Center and AI‐powered features, providing vendor‐agnostic expertise and customized support through its CloudCare service.

Zoom's unified communications platform is recognized as a leading provider of phone, video conferencing and webinar solutions built on true cloud architecture. CTPros' alliance with Zoom has enabled the company to expand its reach and offer comprehensive communications and collaboration solutions for businesses and Public Sector organizations. The new partnership with Carahsoft builds on this momentum, positioning CTPros to extend those solutions more effectively to State, Local and Education customers through Carahsoft's extensive contract portfolio and procurement expertise.

“This partnership strengthens the availability of Zoom's unified communications solutions for organizations nationwide,” said Zak Kennedy, Director of the Zoom Team at Carahsoft.“Working with CTPros, we will help agencies and institutions access secure, scalable collaboration tools that support productivity and service delivery. Carahsoft and our reseller partners remain committed to supporting our Government customers with solutions that meet their evolving collaboration needs.”

About CTPRos

Converged Technology Professionals (CT Pros), a leading technology and professional services consulting firm specializing in unified communications, contact center modernization, and Agentic AI deployments.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Artificial Intelligence, Customer Experience and Engagement, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at .

