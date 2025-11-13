AETHEON Unveils Platform To Redefine Skills And Unlock Workforce Productivity

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Across every industry, a growing mismatch exists between what employers need and what job seekers can prove. Millions of skilled individuals remain unseen by traditional hiring systems that still rely on résumés, job titles, and degrees as proxies for potential.

AETHEON, a Seattle-based skills intelligence company, is closing that gap. Its SkillsOSTM platform is redefining how skills are identified, validated, and connected to opportunity creating measurable pathways to prosperity for people and performance gains for employers.

“High rates of underemployment and talent shortages aren't separate problems; they're two sides of the same coin,” said Marie Gill, co-founder and CEO of AETHEON.“We're wasting human potential because our systems can't see what people can actually do. AETHEON makes those capabilities visible, verifiable, and valuable.”

For Individuals: Visibility and Pathways to Prosperity

AETHEON helps individuals translate lived experience into market-ready skills. Through SkillsExplorerTM, users map strengths built through education, service, caregiving, or life experience. With SkillsQuestsTM, they demonstrate those skills through applied challenges that produce verified evidence employers can trust. The result is a digital Skills Transcript, a living profile that tells the full story of what someone can contribute and how they've grown.

For Employers: Smarter, Broader Talent Discovery

For enterprises, AETHEON enables hiring and workforce mobility based on skills data, not résumé keywords. Hiring managers can search for underlying capabilities - leadership, logistics, adaptability, problem-solving - unlocking access to talent often overlooked by conventional filters.

This approach expands candidate pipelines, improves retention, and delivers a measurable return on inclusion by matching real capability with real demand.

“AETHEON is redefining what it means to be workforce-ready,” said Jill Ogden Gluck, Founder and CEO of Modern Mindz.“As HR leaders, we've long talked about skills as the new currency - AETHEON built the bank.”

For Institutions: Mapping Skills to Market Demand

AETHEON's SkillsOSTM platform also supports educators, policymakers, and workforce organizations with data insights that reveal where talent supply and employer demand intersect helping regions close skills gaps, forecast emerging roles, and strengthen economic resilience.

“The future of work isn't about replacing people with technology,” said Gill.“It's about using technology to align human capability with opportunity at scale.”

Collaboration and Momentum

AETHEON is collaborating with leading partners from the World Economic Forum and the Human Flourishing Program at Harvard University. Pilot programs with Modern Mindz, the World Flourishing Organization, Disrupted Consulting, and corporate alumni networks from Starbucks and Nike demonstrate the platform's potential to enhance both business performance and community prosperity.

About AETHEON

AETHEON is a Seattle-based technology company building the infrastructure for workforce prosperity. Its SkillsOSTM platform transforms life experience into verifiable skills, connects untapped talent with employers, and provides organizations with the data intelligence needed to thrive in the age of AI and automation.

AETHEON's mission is simple: help people and organizations grow by making skills visible, measurable, and connected.

To learn more or explore partnership opportunities, visit . For information about participating in pilot projects, contact Marie Gill at....

Media Contact:

...

LinkedIn: @Aetheon