Kajeet Appoints Finance Veteran Paul Holtz As CFO

MCLEAN, Va., Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kajeet® a leading provider of intelligent connectivity solutions for enterprises, public sector, and healthcare organizations, today announced the appointment of Paul Holtz as chief financial officer (CFO). Holtz, a seasoned financial executive with deep roots in the wireless and technology sectors, will guide Kajeet's financial strategy as the company accelerates its growth across the AI and IoT connectivity landscape.

Holtz joins Kajeet following a successful tenure at KORE Wireless, where he held positions as executive vice president, CFO, and treasurer. At KORE, he led the company's financial transformation, strategic planning, and IPO process. He also held multiple senior leadership roles at BlackBerry, managing financial operations and business performance across the Americas, and began his career at KPMG Canada as an assurance manager.

“Paul's appointment marks an important step in Kajeet's evolution as a connectivity leader,” said Rob Adams, CEO of Kajeet.“His financial expertise, combined with his deep understanding of the telecom and wireless sectors, will help Kajeet strengthen its strategic growth initiatives and deliver on our mission to power intelligent connectivity solutions that enable innovation.”

With a strong foundation in finance, business process improvement, and strategic planning, Holtz brings a results-driven approach to Kajeet's next stage of expansion. His leadership will help scale Kajeet's Sentinel® platform and smartSIM technology offerings to meet growing global demand for secure, intelligent connectivity across industries.

“I'm honored to join Kajeet at such a pivotal time in its journey. With its innovative connectivity solutions and strong customer focus, Kajeet is uniquely positioned to lead in the AI and IoT connectivity space,” said Holtz.“I look forward to partnering with Rob and the leadership team to build on that momentum and drive sustainable growth.”

