TADA Cognitive Solutions Launches Self-Service Applications To Accelerate Supply Chain Performance

TADA Cognitive Solutions today announced the launch of the TADA Microapps Suite, a portfolio of secure, self-serve, AI-powered applications engineered to orchestrate transformation across industrial manufacturing, automotive, healthcare, and CPG supply chains.

Tariff! Manager is estimated to deliver up to a 25% decrease in purchase costs, 2–4x faster margin recovery, and up to 40% productivity gains. The TADA Microapps Suite delivers measurable value in hours, without complex, lengthy, or costly integrations.

“Our customers face unprecedented volatility across their supply chains,” said Harsh Koppula, Co-Founder and President of TADA Cognitive Solutions.“TADA's Microapps put the power of our patented Digital Duplicate® technology, a next-generation AI-enabled digital twin, directly in the hands of decision-makers, helping them act fast with clarity and confidence.”

Why TADA Microapps

- Fast Setup: Sign up, connect, and see value the same day. No sales call required. No complex integration. IT-friendly.

- Start Free & Upgrade: Use core features at no cost, upgrade in-app, or scale to TADA's Enterprise Apps as needs evolve.

- Secure & Private: Built using TADA Shield to keep your data private and under your control.

- Built for Real Jobs: Pre-built flows and views for high-impact use cases so teams can prove ROI fast.

Explore the TADA Microapps Portfolio

- Tariff! Manager: Surface tariff exposure at the SKU and part level and model true landed costs.

- Spend! Manager: Unlock spend visibility with part- and supplier-level 360s. Profile spend, assess risk, and model scenarios.

- RM Inventory! Manager: Gain multi-echelon visibility into raw materials, demand, and on-hand positions.

- Clean TO! Build: See live build readiness by monitoring component availability and schedule health.

- Short! Sheet: Detect shortages across complex BOMs and identify potential resolutions.

- Order! Board Manager: Track live order status, flag exceptions early, and prioritize next best actions with unified order tracking.

About TADA Cognitive Solutions

TADA Cognitive Solutions is the world's first System of Action for supply chains, empowering supply chain teams to sense, understand, and respond to disruptions live. Our patented Digital Duplicate® technology delivers end-to-end visibility and coordinated action, improving resilience, cost efficiency, and customer satisfaction across manufacturing, healthcare, and consumer packaged goods. The world's most complex, global organizations rely on TADA to operate mission-critical platforms that orchestrate complex global networks, accelerate cross-functional decisions, and unlock measurable value. Explore TADA's Microapps to start fast with self-service, secure tools that drive impact in hours, and scale seamlessly to enterprise capabilities. Learn more at and