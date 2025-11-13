Ethos Cannabis And Last Prisoner Project Launch“Clemency Kush” Vape To Advance Cannabis Justice Reform In PA, MA And OH

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ethos Cannabis, a leading multistate operator with a presence in Massachusetts, Ohio, and Pennsylvania, announced a new partnership with the Last Prisoner Project (LPP), a national nonprofit organization dedicated to ending the injustices of cannabis prohibition and the War on Drugs. The two organizations have collaborated on a new product, Clemency Kush vape, launching in Pennsylvania on November 17. This limited-edition strain will be available in both 1g disposable and cartridge formats, and $2 from each sale will be donated to the Last Prisoner Project.

The campaign will run from November 17 through January 1 and will span all Ethos markets. Participating products include:



In Pennsylvania, $2 per sale of Clemency Kush sold will be donated to Last Prisoner Project.

In Ohio, $2 per sale of Meigs County Grown Granddaddy Purple 0.84g cartridges will be donated to Last Prisoner Project. In Massachusetts, $2 per sale of Eleven Blue Dream 1g cartridges will be donated to Last Prisoner Project.



“At Ethos, we believe no one should be behind bars for something that today defines a regulated and legitimate industry,” said Gibran Washington, CEO of Ethos Cannabis.“This partnership goes beyond business, it's about education, advocacy, and meaningful change. We're proud to stand with the Last Prisoner Project in the fight for freedom and equity, and to use our reach across Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, and Ohio to advance that mission.”

The partnership builds on Ethos Cannabis' ongoing grassroots commitment to community reinvestment and social responsibility. Earlier this year, Ethos raised $8,581 for Last Prisoner Project through point-of-sale donations and a company match via its Ethos Cares program. In addition, Ethos has previously partnered with health nonprofits and continues to support research-backed cannabis access through its affiliation with Thomas Jefferson University.

“This partnership is a meaningful step in closing the gap between cannabis commerce and cannabis justice," said Stephanie Shepard, Executive Director at Last Prisoner Project.“Ethos brings not only a multi-state footprint, but a genuine commitment to education and community impact. With their support, we can amplify our work across key states and keep pushing until every cannabis prisoner is free.”

Through legal advocacy, reentry support, and systemic reform, Last Prisoner Project has:



Eliminated more than 350 years of excessive prison sentences, including eight life sentences, providing over $9 million in pro bono legal support.

Distributed $3.7 million directly to nearly 400 incarcerated constituents and their families, helping them rebuild their lives. Cleared more than 200,000 records and helped pass legislative reforms that expand justice and opportunity for people with cannabis convictions.



The products will feature custom-designed packaging to highlight the partnership. For more information about the Clemency Kush or Ethos' collaboration with Last Prisoner Project, visit: .

