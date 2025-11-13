Brown Chiari Partners With Anytime AI To Accelerate Case Resolution And Enhance Client Service

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brown Chiari, a premier personal injury law firm in Western New York representing clients in Home Abuse and Neglect, Motor Vehicle Accidents, Workplace Injuries, and other personal injury clients, is announcing a strategic partnership with Anytime AI, a leading legal technology innovator dedicated to helping law firms deliver faster, more efficient legal services.









Through this partnership, Brown Chiari will leverage Anytime AI's advanced artificial intelligence platform to streamline case management and document preparation across its extensive caseload of active matters to date.

The collaboration will enable Brown Chiari's team of 15 attorneys, led by Donald Chiari and Michael Scinta, along with key team member Nicole T.C. Marques, to automate time-intensive tasks such as document drafting, legal research, and discovery responses. This technology integration will allow attorneys to redirect their focus toward strategic case development and personalized client advocacy.

“We are very proud of the work we do on behalf of injured clients, and this program will help us be even more efficient,” said Don Chiari. Mike Scinta stated that“this partnership will allow us to better serve the people we help on a daily basis.”

Brown Chiari previously attended Anytime AI's Winter Seminar in January 2025, reflecting a mutual interest in leveraging innovation to advance legal practice.

“Brown Chiari has built its reputation on dedication to clients and excellence in results. We're honored to partner with such a respected firm to help them harness AI in a way that enhances, not replaces, the human expertise and compassion that define their practice,” said Teddy Wu, CEO and Co-founder of Anytime AI.

About Brown Chiari

Based in Buffalo, NY, Brown Chiari LL, is a distinguished law firm specializing in Nursing Home Abuse and Neglect, Personal Injury, Motor Vehicle Accidents, Workplace Injuries, Defective Products and Premises Liability Cases. The firm's attorneys combine rigorous legal expertise with compassionate, individualized client service to achieve meaningful outcomes that improve clients' lives. The firm is recognized as Preeminent and has multimillion dollar awards in all areas of Personal Injury Law including the highest verdict in Erie County and the two highest verdicts in Niagara County.

About Anytime AI

Anytime AI is the all-in-one legal AI platform built exclusively for plaintiff lawyers, from intake to settlement. Secure, HIPAA-compliant, and never trained on your data, it streamlines your entire workflow: analyzing records, drafting documents, automating discovery, and delivering citation-backed legal research in minutes. With customizable outputs in your firm's voice, plus dedicated onboarding and support, Anytime AI helps you cut workload by 90% and scale your caseload with confidence. Learn more at anytimeai and book a dem today.

Media Contact

Anytime AI

...



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at