Discuss And Voxco Announce Strategic Combination, Uniting Leaders In Qualitative And Quantitative Research To Shape The Future Of Human Understanding

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The merger brings together Discuss' AI-powered qualitative expertise, Voxco's quantitative rigor, and Ascribe's analytics to lay the foundation for a connected insights ecosystem.

SEATTLE, WA, Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Discuss, the leading AI-powered market insights platform, and Voxco, a global leader in quantitative research, today announced their merger to form a unified organization dedicated to shaping the future of human understanding. Supported by growth investment firm Terminus Capital Partners, the combined company brings together qualitative depth, quantitative scale, and AI innovation across 200+ employees in 16 countries, serving 900 customers worldwide.

The combined company will operate under the Discuss brand, chosen to reflect a shared commitment to genuine human understanding and dialogue in research. The name represents what both teams value most: empathy, connection, and conversation at the heart of every decision.

Under the new structure, Daniel Graff-Radford, former Voxco CEO, will serve as CEO of Discuss. Simon Glass, former Discuss CEO, will serve as an advisor to the business.

A New Chapter for Research

“Researchers have been forced to choose between legacy giants that move like glaciers and new AI point solutions that have yet to scale globally,” said Daniel Graff-Radford, CEO of Discuss.“We're ending the trade-off. Discuss has an extraordinary ability to turn curiosity into clarity. Seeing that capability up close made me certain this was the right foundation to pair with Voxco for what comes next.”

“It's rare to find such perfect harmony between companies as we see with Discuss, Voxco, and Ascribe,” said Alex Western, Managing Partner at Terminus Capital Partners.“Together, they form the foundation of a new era for researchers where the qualitative depth of human understanding meets the quantitative power of data, all amplified by AI.”

“We set out to prove that technology could deepen human understanding, not replace it,” added Simon Glass, former CEO and advisor to Discuss.“Now, together with Voxco, that conviction becomes the foundation for an entirely new kind of company that protects the human context and delivers speed where it helps.”

A Foundation for Growth and Scale

Global reach: More than 200 employees across 16 countries and five offices, supporting 900 customers in over 100 markets worldwide.



Proven AI performance: Discuss' production-grade AI has analyzed tens of millions of pages of human conversation as one of the most advanced AI applications in market research.

Quantitative precision: Voxco powers survey and data-collection programs for leading agencies, governments, and global brands.

Language intelligence at scale: Ascribe's analytics bring structure to more than 6 billion open-ended responses, turning language into actionable insight. Together, these capabilities form a trusted foundation for researchers who want to move faster, think deeper, and connect with people in more meaningful ways.

Learn More About This New Chapter

To explore how Discuss and Voxco are redefining the future of human understanding, go to .

About Discuss

At Discuss, we exist to shatter assumptions and bring human connection back to the heart of every decision. Our all-in-one market insights platform combines AI Agents with human-led options, enabling organizations to collect, analyze, and share feedback from audiences worldwide. Learn more at .

About Voxco

Voxco enables organizations to answer anything. Its powerful survey platform, paired with Ascribe's AI-powered text analytics and exceptional support, helps teams uncover better insights, faster. That's why 75% of the top 50 market research firms and global brands in 40+ countries trust Voxco to deliver decision-grade data and clarity at scale.

About Terminus Capital Partners

Terminus Capital Partners (TCP) invests in B2B SaaS businesses and executes buy-and-build strategies to create durable category leadership, focusing on operational excellence, product modernization, and long-term value creation.

Advisors

Global investment bank Canaccord Genuity acted as exclusive financial advisor to Discuss.

Attachments



Daniel Graff-Radford Simon Glass

CONTACT: Jennifer Zember Discuss 404-543-5979...