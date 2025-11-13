Superq Quantum And Alberta Innovation Network Sign Agreement To Launch Province-Wide Network Of 8 Quantum Super Hubs With Super(TM) Platform Subscriptions

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Calgary Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - November 13, 2025) - SuperQ Quantum Computing Inc. (CSE: QBTQ) (OTCQB: QBTQF) (FSE: 25X) ("", "", or the "") is pleased to announce Alberta's Regional Innovation Networks, collectively the("RINs" or "AIN"), has joined SuperQ's Quantum Super Hub ("QSH") program to launch the world's first coordinated, province-wide network of Quantum Super Hubs.

Building on the successful launch of the first-ever Quantum Super Hub in Lethbridge at Economic Development Lethbridge's Tecconnect Innovation Centre - widely covered by national media and government leaders - the RINs will expand hubs to Medicine Hat, Grande Prairie, Calgary, Edmonton, Red Deer, Lloydminster, and Fort McMurray. Hub setup, facilitator training, and onboarding are underway, with public access expected beginning January 2026. As part of this agreement, AIN is funding SuperTM platform licenses for these hubs, enabling equitable access to cutting-edge quantum, AI, and high-performance computing tools across Alberta's communities.

Alberta Super Hubs Network Modeled as Modern Distributed Version of Bell Labs

Each Quantum Super Hub is a community access point for hands-on innovation, combining quantum computing with AI and high-performance classical computing through SuperQ's hybrid computing SuperTM platform and a natural-language interface. The hubs will host workshops, training, demonstrations, and pilot projects so that businesses, students, researchers, and public-sector innovators can solve complex, real-world problems locally.

By linking hubs across regions, Alberta's network evokes a modern, distributed analogue to the AT&T Bell Labs model-placing world-class R&D and applied engineering "on the doorstep" of communities, industry, and academia. The result is a living lab for commercialization, skills development, and company formation, grounded in local priorities but connected to a global innovation fabric. The Alberta hubs also join a growing global network of Quantum Super Hubs that includes locations in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and India. Just as the Bell Labs catalyzed unprecedented scientific and technological developments during the nineteenth and twentieth centuries, Quantum Super Hubs are aiming to stimulate waves of quantum and supercomputing powered innovation across sectors.

Quantum and Supercomputing Leadership Across Alberta

Renae Barlow, Vice President, Global Ecosystems at SuperQ Quantum, commented: "The Lethbridge hub proved the model - fast onboarding, immediate community engagement, and tangible problem-solving. Expanding across the Alberta Innovation Network lets us turn that momentum into a flywheel for the entire province. Our collaboration with Alberta Innovates and the RINs brings world-class quantum and supercomputing capabilities directly to Alberta's communities."

"Alberta is leading Canada and North America in embracing emerging technologies," commented Dr. Muhammad Khan, Founder, CEO and Board Chair of SuperQ. "By funding SuperTM licenses across each hub, Alberta is operationalizing a modern, province-wide 'Bell Labs' for the quantum era - turning frontier computing into practical advantage for businesses, students, and researchers."

About Alberta's Regional Innovation Networks

Alberta's eight rural and urban innovation support organizations are called Regional Innovation Networks (RINs) and are supported by Alberta Innovates - which is the provincial body that provides funding, business advice, applied research and industrial testing facilities to accelerate research and innovations that benefit Albertans. These RINs are spread across the province so that they can provide services where Alberta's innovators and entrepreneurs are, and include:

Calgary - Calgary Innovation CoalitionCentral AB - Central Alberta RegionalInnovation Network Edmonton - Edmonton Regional Innovation NetworkEast Central AB - East Central Alberta Regional Innovation NetworkNortheast AB - Wood Buffalo Regional Innovation NetworkNorthwest AB - Innovate NorthwestSoutheast AB - APEX: Southeast Alberta Regional Innovation NetworkSouthern AB - The Regional Innovation Network of Southern Alberta

About SuperQ Quantum Computing Inc.

SuperQ Quantum Computing Inc. (CSE: QBTQ) (FSE: 25X) (OTCQB: QBTQF) is defining the next era of enterprise transformation, looking to emerge as a partner for global organizations seeking direct quantum and supercomputing ROI previously beyond reach. We are looking to position ourselves as the trusted leader in quantum and supercomputing-powered problem-solving and optimization.

Our flagship SuperTM platform strives to make the most advanced computational power intuitive and accessible. This will empower executives, leading research institutions, and critical government agencies to unlock immediate business impact across finance, healthcare, logistics, defense, and beyond, leveraging our proprietary AI Autopilots to turn complex challenges into executive-ready results with one-click productization and deployment. SuperQ Quantum is headquartered in Canada with a growing international presence, particularly in the US, Middle East and Asia, strategically establishing Super Hubs in key regions.

For further information, contact:

Regarding Quantum Super Hubs:

Renae Barlow

Vice President, Global Ecosystems and Quantum Hub Expansion

SuperQ Quantum Computing Inc.

... | (403) 331-7815

Regarding SuperQ Quantum:

Dr. Muhammad Khan, CEO of SuperQ Quantum Computing Inc.

Email: ...

Telephone: +1 587 889 1918



Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information generally refers to information about an issuer's business, capital, or operations that is prospective in nature. Any statements that are contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is often identified by terms such as "may", "should", "anticipate", "would", "will", "estimates", "believes", "intends" "expects" and similar expressions which are intended to identify forward-looking information. More particularly and without limitation, this press release contains forward-looking information concerning statements with respect to the closing of the Offering, timing of closing of the Offering, the use of proceeds of the Offering and the future plans of the Company. The Company cautions that all forward-looking information is inherently uncertain, and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, assumptions, expectations and risks, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including but not limited to assumptions regarding prevailing market conditions and general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties to develop the forward-looking information in this press release, as well as those risk factors discussed or referred to in the Company's disclosure documents filed with the securities regulatory authorities in certain provinces of Canada and available at . There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

The forward-looking information contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.







To view the source version of this press release, please visit

SOURCE: SuperQ Quantum