French politician says Bardella would be RN candidate in one case
(MENAFN) French far-right politician Marine Le Pen stated Wednesday that Jordan Bardella would be the National Rally’s (RN) presidential candidate in 2027 if her conviction in the alleged misuse of European Parliament funds is upheld on appeal, according to reports.
Speaking to a radio, Le Pen described Bardella’s candidacy as “obvious,” calling it “a very difficult decision but one that is necessary in the interest of the country.”
Le Pen, who is appealing her prior conviction, emphasized her commitment to “defend my rights and my innocence to the very end,” adding that she intends to take her case to the Court of Cassation if the Paris Court of Appeal confirms her sentence.
“The plan is very clear and all eventualities are covered,” she said. “If I’m prevented from running but the Court of Cassation rules in my favor three or four months later, it will be too late to run a proper presidential campaign.”
The far-right leader praised Bardella, 29, who led the RN list to strong results in the recent European Parliament elections. “I think Jordan has the qualities to hold any position that requires willpower, conviction and an unbridled love for the country,” she said.
Addressing critics who argue that Bardella is too inexperienced to become president at 31, Le Pen noted that “the history of France is made up of people who, very young, managed to change its course.”
Le Pen is scheduled for a retrial at the Paris Court of Appeal from January 13 to February 12, 2026. In the initial ruling, she was sentenced to four years in prison, with two years under house arrest with an electronic tag, fined €100,000 (around $115,822), and banned from holding public office for five years, effective immediately.
