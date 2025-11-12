Aeluma Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2026 Financial Results
| Aeluma, Inc. and Subsidiary
Consolidated Balance Sheets
|($ in thousands)
| September 30,
2025
(unaudited)
| June 30,
2025
|Assets
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|25,920
|$
|3,628
|Certificate of deposit
|12,227
|12,112
|Accounts receivable
|1,248
|962
|Deferred compensation
|-
|-
|Prepaids and other current assets
|829
|633
|Total current assets
|40,224
|17,335
|Property and equipment:
|Equipment
|1,902
|1,692
|Leasehold improvements
|547
|547
|Accumulated depreciation
|(1,122
|)
|(1,021
|)
|Property and equipment, net
|1,327
|1,218
|Right of use asset - operating
|1,078
|836
|Other assets
|24
|17
|Total assets
|$
|42,653
|$
|19,406
|Liabilities and stockholders' equity
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|273
|$
|361
|Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|306
|206
|Lease liability - operating, current portion
|189
|138
|Derivative liabilities
|-
|-
|Total current liabilities
|768
|705
|Lease liability - operating, long-term portion
|992
|803
|Convertible notes
|-
|-
|Total liabilities
|1,760
|1,508
|Commitments and contingencies
|-
|-
|Stockholders' equity:
|Preferred stock
|-
|-
|Common stock
|2
|2
|Additional paid-in capital
|59,030
|34,542
|Accumulated deficit
|(18,139
|)
|(16,646
|)
|Total stockholders' equity
|40,893
|17,898
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|42,653
|$
|19,406
| Aeluma, Inc. and Subsidiary
Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|($ in thousands, except per share data)
| September 30,
2025
| June 30,
2025
| September 30,
2024
|Revenue
|$
|1,385
|$
|1,317
|$
|481
|Operating expenses:
|Cost of revenue
|701
|779
|315
|Research and development
|606
|165
|401
|General and administrative
|1,686
|1,342
|496
|Total operating expenses
|2,993
|2,286
|1,212
|Loss from operations
|(1,608
|)
|(969
|)
|(731
|)
|Other income (expense):
|Interest income
|115
|110
|-
|Amortization of discount on convertible notes
|-
|-
|(145
|)
|Changes in fair value of derivative liabilities
|-
|-
|146
|Total other income, net
|115
|110
|1
|Loss before income tax expense
|(1,493
|)
|(859
|)
|(730
|)
|Income tax expense
|-
|-
|-
|Net loss
|$
|(1,493
|)
|$
|(859
|)
|$
|(730
|)
|Net loss per share – basic and diluted
|$
|(0.09
|)
|$
|(0.05
|)
|$
|(0.06
|)
|Weighted average common shares outstanding – basic and diluted
|16,141,153
|15,824,222
|12,178,424
|Book value per share
|$
|2.53
|$
|1.13
|$
|0.14
| Aeluma, Inc. and Subsidiary
Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|($ in thousands, except per share data)
| September 30,
2025
| June 30,
2025
| September 30,
2024
|GAAP net loss
|$
|(1,493
|)
|$
|(859
|)
|$
|(730
|)
|Non-GAAP adjustments:
|Stock-based compensation
|1,056
|744
|167
|Consulting and advisory - restricted stock award
|-
|3
|7
|Amortization of discount on convertible notes
|-
|-
|145
|Changes in fair value of derivative liabilities
|-
|-
|(146
|)
|Total adjustments to GAAP net loss
|1,056
|747
|173
|Non-GAAP net loss
|$
|(437
|)
|$
|(112
|)
|$
|(557
|)
|Depreciation & amortization
|102
|109
|100
|Interest income
|(115
|)
|(110
|)
|-
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|(450
|)
|$
|(113
|)
|$
|(457
|)
|GAAP net loss per share – basic and diluted
|$
|(0.09
|)
|$
|(0.05
|)
|$
|(0.06
|)
|Non-GAAP adjustments
|0.06
|0.04
|0.02
|Non-GAAP net loss per share – basic and diluted
|$
|(0.03
|)
|$
|(0.01
|)
|$
|(0.04
|)
| Aeluma, Inc. and Subsidiary
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited)
| Three Months Ended
September 30,
|($ in thousands)
|2025
|2024
|Operating activities:
|Net loss
|$
|(1,493
|)
|$
|(730
|)
|Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:
|Amortization of deferred compensation
|-
|7
|Stock-based compensation expense
|1,056
|167
|Depreciation and amortization expense
|102
|100
|Amortization of discount on convertible notes
|-
|145
|Changes in fair value of derivative liabilities
|-
|(146
|)
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|Accounts receivable
|(286
|)
|(262
|)
|Prepaids and other current assets
|(196
|)
|(167
|)
|Other assets
|(8
|)
|-
|Accounts payable
|(88
|)
|(79
|)
|Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|98
|34
|Net cash used in operating activities
|(815
|)
|(931
|)
|Investing activities:
|Purchase of equipment
|(210
|)
|(2
|)
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(210
|)
|(2
|)
|Financing activities:
|Proceeds from stock option exercise
|47
|-
|Proceeds from convertible notes issuance
|-
|3,145
|Proceeds from public offering, net of offering costs
|23,385
|-
|Net cash provided by financing activities
|23,432
|3,145
|Net change in cash and cash equivalents, and certificate of deposit
|22,407
|2,212
|Cash and cash equivalents, and certificate of deposit, beginning of period
|15,740
|1,291
|Cash and cash equivalents, and certificate of deposit, end of period
|$
|38,147
|$
|3,503
|Supplemental non-cash disclosures:
|Right of use asset - operating obtained in exchange for lease liability - operating
|$
|274
|-
