Authid Reports Financial And Operating Results For The Third Quarter 2025
|TABLE 1
|Reconciliation of Loss from Continuing Operations to Adjusted EBITDA Continuing Operations.
| Three Months Ended
September 30,
| Nine Months Ended
September 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Loss from continuing operations
|$
|(5,173,321
|)
|$
|(3,364,801
|)
|$
|(13,897,567
|)
|$
|(9,683,619
|)
|Addback:
|Interest expense, net
|1,959
|12,712
|14,842
|36,219
|Interest income
|(61,657
|)
|(161,308
|)
|(200,047
|)
|(344,185
|)
|Severance cost
|-
|-
|-
|14,251
|Depreciation and amortization
|16,034
|43,798
|76,475
|131,210
|Stock compensation
|1,092,982
|595,536
|2,625,502
|2,044,210
|Adjusted EBITDA continuing operations (Non-GAAP)
|$
|(4,124,003
|)
|(2,874,063
|)
|(11,380,795
|)
|(7,801,914
|)
Management believes that bARR and ARR, when viewed with our results under GAAP, provide useful information about the direction of future growth trends of the Company's revenues. We also rely on bARR as one of several primary measures to review and assess the sales performance of our Company and our management team in connection with our executive compensation. The Company defines Booked Annual Recurring Revenue or bARR, as the amount of annual recurring revenue represented by the estimated amounts of annual recurring revenue we believe will be earned under contracted orders, looking out eighteen months from the date of signing of each customer contract. This estimate is comprised of two components (1) Committed Annual Recurring Revenue (cARR), which represents the minimum amounts that customers are contractually committed to pay each year over the life of the contract and (2) Usage Above Commitments (UAC), which represents our estimate of the rate of annual recurring revenue arising from actual usage of our services above the contractual minimums, that we believe the Customer will achieve after 18 months. The net amount of bARR reflects the deduction of the bARR of contracts previously included in reported bARR, which were subject to attrition, or other downward adjustments during the quarter.
The Company defines Annual Recurring Revenue or ARR, as the amount of recurring revenue recognized during the last three months of the relevant period as determined in accordance with GAAP, multiplied by four.
bARR may be distinguished from ARR, as bARR does not take specifically into account the time to implement any contract for authID's services, nor for any ramp in adoption, or seasonality of usage of our biometric products but is based on the assumption that 18 months after signing these matters will have been generally resolved. Furthermore, bARR is based on estimates of future revenues under particular contracts, whereas ARR, whilst also forward-looking, is based on historical revenues recognized in accordance with GAAP during the relevant period. A reconciliation of bARR and ARR to a GAAP measure is not provided as there are no comparable GAAP measures and we believe that any attempt at such reconciliation may be confusing to investors. bARR and ARR have limitations as analytical tools, and you should not consider them in isolation from, or as a substitute for, analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Some of these limitations are:
- bARR & ARR should not be considered as predictors of future revenues but only as indicators of the direction in which revenues may be trending. Actual revenue results in the future as determined in accordance with GAAP may be significantly different to the amounts indicated as bARR or ARR at any time.
bARR and ARR are to be considered“forward-looking statements” and subject to the same risks, as other such statements (see note on“Forward-Looking Statements” above).
| authID INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|September 30,
|September 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Revenues
|$
|596,337
|$
|248,920
|$
|2,337,192
|$
|686,736
|Discounts and concessions
|(702,483
|)
|-
|(702,483
|)
|-
|Revenues, net
|(106,146
|)
|248,920
|1,634,709
|686,736
|Operating Expenses:
|General and administrative
|3,325,452
|2,102,549
|9,878,085
|6,334,070
|Research and development
|1,785,387
|1,615,970
|5,762,921
|4,213,041
|Depreciation and amortization
|16,034
|43,798
|76,475
|131,210
|Total operating expenses
|5,126,873
|3,762,317
|15,717,481
|10,678,321
|Loss from continuing operations
|(5,233,019
|)
|(3,513,397
|)
|(14,082,772
|)
|(9,991,585
|)
|Other Income (Expense):
|Interest income
|61,657
|161,308
|200,047
|344,185
|Interest expense, net
|(1,959
|)
|(12,712
|)
|(14,842
|)
|(36,219
|)
|Other income (expense), net
|59,698
|148,596
|185,205
|307,966
|Loss from continuing operations before income taxes
|(5,173,321
|)
|(3,364,801
|)
|(13,897,567
|)
|(9,683,619
|)
|Income tax expense
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Net loss
|$
|(5,173,321
|)
|$
|(3,364,801
|)
|$
|(13,897,567
|)
|$
|(9,683,619
|)
|Net Loss Per Share - Basic and Diluted
|$
|(0.38
|)
|$
|(0.31
|)
|$
|(1.11
|)
|$
|(0.97
|)
|Weighted Average Shares Outstanding - Basic and Diluted:
|13,443,740
|10,920,872
|12,538,275
|9,961,110
| authID INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|September 30,
|December 31,
|2025
|2024
|(unaudited)
|ASSETS
|Current Assets:
|Cash
|$
|4,899,658
|$
|8,471,561
|Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $49,000 and $0 respectively
|191,338
|97,897
|Contract assets, net of allowance for credit losses of $0 and $0 respectively
|101,349
|426,859
|Deferred contract costs
|230,544
|617,918
|Other current assets, net
|984,352
|460,192
|Total current assets
|6,407,241
|10,074,427
|Intangible Assets, net
|138,943
|213,718
|Goodwill
|4,183,232
|4,183,232
|Total assets
|$
|10,729,416
|$
|14,471,377
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Current Liabilities:
|Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|$
|1,275,346
|$
|1,715,410
|Commission liability
|9,084
|459,657
|Severance liability
|-
|325,000
|Convertible debt, net
|-
|240,884
|Deferred revenue
|531,580
|215,237
|Total current liabilities
|1,816,010
|2,956,188
|Total liabilities
|$
|1,816,010
|$
|2,956,188
|Commitments and Contingencies (Note 8)
|Stockholders' Equity:
|Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 150,000,000 shares authorized as of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024; 13,443,740 and 10,920,909 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024
|1,344
|1,092
|Additional paid-in capital
|196,608,105
|185,312,508
|Accumulated deficit
|(187,706,096
|)
|(173,808,529
|)
|Accumulated comprehensive income
|10,053
|10,118
|Total stockholders' equity
|8,913,406
|11,515,189
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|10,729,416
|$
|14,471,377
| authID INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited)
|Nine Months Ended
|September 30,
|2025
|2024
|CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
|Net loss
|$
|(13,897,567
|)
|$
|(9,683,619
|)
|Adjustments to reconcile net loss with cash flows from operations:
|Stock-based compensation
|2,625,522
|2,044,210
|Non-cash severance expense
|206,000
|-
|Depreciation and amortization expense
|76,475
|131,210
|Provision for expected credit losses
|795,900
|-
|Credit losses write-off
|(896,620
|)
|-
|Amortization of debt discounts and issuance costs
|4,116
|12,345
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|Accounts receivable
|7,279
|(132,329
|)
|Contract assets
|325,510
|(201,610
|)
|Deferred contract costs
|387,374
|55,133
|Other current assets
|(524,160
|)
|(351,312
|)
|Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|(765,064
|)
|(424,961
|)
|Commissions liability
|(450,573
|)
|(124,150
|)
|Deferred revenue
|316,343
|197,715
|Net cash flows from operating activities
|(11,789,465
|)
|(8,477,368
|)
|CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
|Purchase of intangible assets
|(1,700
|)
|(17,582
|)
|Net cash flows from investing activities
|(1,700
|)
|(17,582
|)
|CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
|Proceeds from sale of common stock, net of offering costs
|8,464,327
|10,041,399
|Repayment of convertible notes
|(245,000
|)
|-
|Net cash flows from financing activities
|8,219,327
|10,041,399
|Effect of Foreign Currencies
|(65
|)
|(5,156
|)
|Net Change in Cash
|(3,571,903
|)
|1,541,293
|Cash, Beginning of the Period
|8,471,561
|10,177,099
|Cash, End of the Period
|$
|4,899,658
|$
|11,718,392
|Supplemental Disclosure of Cash Flow Information
|Cash paid for interest
|$
|10,370
|$
|23,873
|Warrants issued as offering costs
|$
|864,165
|877,392
|Cashless option and warrant exercises
|$
|438,000
|$
|79,556
