Mama Bird Completes Rebrand From Best Nest Wellness

DENVER, Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mama Bird®, maker of brain-boosting vitamins for families, has completed its rebrand from Best Nest Wellness.

Marking the company's 10-year anniversary, the new name reflects Mama Bird's mission to make brain-first nutrition easy and accessible for families at every stage of life.

The redesigned packaging is bright, playful, and instantly recognizable, and is as approachable as it is functional. Clean labeling helps parents quickly find the right formula for their family. The whimsical bird design reinforces the nurturing spirit behind the brand.









Created by neurologist and mom Dr. Mika Gupta, Mama Bird was inspired by her own parenting journey when she discovered that the available vitamins on the market were not truly meeting the needs of developing brains.

“The brain is the control center for development and well-being,” said Dr. Gupta.“We chose the name Mama Bird to represent the desire to protect and nurture families in a way that fosters their highest potential.”

From prenatals to kids' gummies to multivitamins for parents, every formula features highly absorbable, bioavailable nutrients – including methylated B vitamins – that cross the blood-brain barrier to support focus, mood, and development.

About Mama Bird

Mama Bird is the first supplement brand built around brain-first nutrition for pregnancy, postpartum, childhood, and adulthood. With carefully selected, highly absorbable ingredients that support cognitive wellness, Mama Bird empowers families to nurture bright minds from the very beginning. Learn more at and follow on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, and YouTube.

