Banks Ask Court To Pause Oi Bankruptcy And Restore Its Recovery Plan
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil's biggest private lenders, Bradesco and Itaú Unibanco, are asking an appeals court to pause the bankruptcy of Oi and put the company back on a court-supervised recovery plan.
Their argument is straightforward: Oi still runs critical connectivity-from fixed lines and broadband to corporate networks and emergency numbers-and a liquidation now could slash creditor recoveries while disrupting services used by banks, retailers, state firms, and public agencies.
To understand why this matters, rewind a decade. Oi was once the national champion of fixed telephony. It took on heavy debt during expansion, misread the shift to mobile data, and stumbled through a first restructuring that began in 2016.
To raise cash, Oi sold its mobile business to rivals, spun off stakes in its fiber network, and tried to streamline operations. Even so, costs, legacy obligations, and shrinking revenue kept pressure on its balance sheet.
The latest court ruling said there is no realistic way to match Oi's assets to its liabilities and ordered bankruptcy, with a judicial administrator to run an orderly wind-down.
Brazil weighs discipline against service stability in Oi appeal
The banks disagree. They say a feasible, already approved plan exists, and that the court moved too quickly instead of pushing a negotiated path with the telecom regulator and the federal government to maintain service and stabilize the business.
In plain terms: keep the lights on, keep paying creditors as agreed, and avoid a fire sale. For expats and foreign readers, the hidden story is about how Brazil handles strategic infrastructure when a legacy giant falters.
If the appeal succeeds, Brazil signals that discipline and continuity trump courtroom fatigue. If it fails, asset sales will likely accelerate, and competitors will pick up pieces-fine for market consolidation, but risky for continuity in regions where Oi is still the backbone.
Two near-term questions now drive the plot: Will the appeals court grant a pause while it reviews the case? And if bankruptcy stands, can regulators and the court manage a smooth transition so homes, hospitals, banks, and emergency lines stay connected?
The answer will shape investor confidence-and how Brazil balances market order with basic services millions still rely on.
