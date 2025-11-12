Anthropic Plans To Invest $50 Billion To Build Data Centers Across US

Anthropic (ANTHROPIC), an AI startup backed by Amazon (AMZN), announced on Wednesday that it plans to invest $50 billion in developing computing infrastructure and data centers across the U.S.

“These sites will help us build more capable AI systems that can drive those breakthroughs, while creating American jobs."

– Dario Amodei, co-founder and CEO, Anthropic

The AI startup said that the facilities will be custom-built for Anthropic, designed to optimize the company's AI workloads and accelerate research and development. It added that the project is expected to create roughly 800 permanent jobs and 2,400 construction positions, with facilities coming online throughout 2026.

The company's management stated that the investment aligns with the Trump administration's AI Action Plan, which aims to maintain U.S. leadership in artificial intelligence and strengthen domestic technology infrastructure.

“We're getting closer to AI that can accelerate scientific discovery and help solve complex problems in ways that weren't possible before,” said Dario Amodei, CEO and co-founder of Anthropic.“Realizing that potential requires infrastructure that can support continued development at the frontier.”

Get updates to this developing story<directly on Stocktwits.

Read also: OpenAI Accuses Times Of Overreach In Demand For 20 Million Private ChatGPT Conversations

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.