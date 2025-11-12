Nvidia To Build AI Data Center In Mexico's Nuevo Leon With $1 Billion Investment: Report

Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) will reportedly invest $1 billion in building an artificial intelligence (AI) data center in Mexico's Nuevo Leon.

According to a Reuters report, Nuevo Leon Governor Samuel Garcia made the announcement in a social media post.

Nvidia shares were down 0.5% in Wednesday's midday trade. Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around the company trended in the 'bullish' territory at the time of writing.

