Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Nvidia To Build AI Data Center In Mexico's Nuevo Leon With $1 Billion Investment: Report

Nvidia To Build AI Data Center In Mexico's Nuevo Leon With $1 Billion Investment: Report


2025-11-12 03:23:55
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) will reportedly invest $1 billion in building an artificial intelligence (AI) data center in Mexico's Nuevo Leon.

According to a Reuters report, Nuevo Leon Governor Samuel Garcia made the announcement in a social media post.

Nvidia shares were down 0.5% in Wednesday's midday trade. Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around the company trended in the 'bullish' territory at the time of writing.

Get updates to this developing story directly on Stocktwits.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.

MENAFN12112025007385015968ID1110335156



AsiaNet News

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search