Amprius Strengthens Global Partnerships With Launch Of The Amprius Korea Battery Alliance

FREMONT, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Amprius Technologies, Inc. (“Amprius” or the“Company”) (NYSE: AMPX), a leader in next-generation lithium-ion batteries with its Silicon Anode Platform, today announced the establishment of the Amprius Korea Battery Alliance (the“Alliance”), a strategic initiative to strengthen its international presence, secure critical supply chain partners, and diversify its growing contract manufacturing network, which now exceeds 2.0 GWh of total capacity worldwide.

Amprius is building on its existing technical and manufacturing base in South Korea by collaborating with leading companies across the country's lithium-ion battery supply chain. The initial members of the Alliance include battery manufacturers, materials suppliers, cell component producers, equipment makers, and prominent members of Korea's investment community.

Through the Alliance, Amprius aims to support Korean members with technical and commercial efforts, including joint business development and access to advanced technologies. These efforts are designed to strengthen Amprius' supply chain and foster closer collaboration across the Alliance. Member companies are already collaborating with Amprius on SiCore battery cell production, electrode innovation, and equipment manufacturing.

“South Korea is home to some of the most advanced battery technologies and manufacturing capabilities in the world,” said Dr. Kang Sun, CEO of Amprius Technologies.“The establishment of the Amprius Korea Battery Alliance marks an important step in expanding Amprius' global manufacturing footprint and advancing the commercialization of our high-performance silicon anode batteries. Through close collaboration with key partners across Korea's battery supply chain, we aim to enhance scalability, improve cost efficiency, and strengthen our ability to serve a rapidly growing global customer base.”

By combining Amprius' industry leading silicon anode technology with Korea's manufacturing excellence, the partnership aims to strengthen the supply chain that underpins the global transition to electric mobility and clean energy. Together with its operations in the United States and China, Amprius is building a globally integrated ecosystem that connects research, production, and market access to meet the rising demand for high-performance batteries.

About Amprius Technologies, Inc.

Amprius Technologies, Inc. is a leading manufacturer of high-energy and high-power lithium-ion batteries, producing the industry's highest-known energy density cells. The Company's commercially available SiCore® and SiMaxx batteries deliver up to 450 Wh/kg and 1,150 Wh/L, with third-party validation of 500Wh/kg and 1,300 Wh/L. The Company's corporate headquarters is in Fremont, California, where it maintains an R & D lab and a MWh scale manufacturing facility for the fabrication of silicon anodes and cells. To serve customer demand, Amprius entered into several agreements to secure over 2.0 GWh of contract manufacturing capacity. For additional information, please visit amprius. Also, see the Company's LinkedIn page.

