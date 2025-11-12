Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:37 AM EST - PMET Resources Inc.: Has entered into a definitive agreement to expand its land position immediately west of the Shaakichiuwaanaan Property through the acquisition of the Pikwa Property, located in the James Bay region of Quebec. Pursuant to this agreement, the Company will acquire a 100% interest in the Pikwa Property from Azimut Exploration Inc. a mineral exploration company focused on Quebec, and SOQUEM Inc., a mineral exploration subsidiary arm of Investissement Québec. PMET Resources Inc. shares T are trading up $0.12 at $3.82.

