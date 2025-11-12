403
Azimut Exploration Inc.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:42 AM EST - Azimut Exploration Inc.: And PMET Resources have entered into a definitive agreement to expand its land position immediately west of the Shaakichiuwaanaan Property through the acquisition of the Pikwa Property, located in the James Bay region of Quebec. Pursuant to this agreement, the Company will acquire a 100% interest in the Pikwa Property from Azimut and SOQUEM Inc. a mineral exploration subsidiary arm of Investissement Québec. Azimut Exploration Inc. shares V are trading up $0.04 at $0.75.
