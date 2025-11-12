World Heritage 'Tomioka Silk Mill' Successors Invest In SILK THE RICH
Silk has long symbolized purity and refinement. SILK THE RICH is redefining this ancient material through biotechnology, infusing silk's 18 amino acids, identical to those found in human hair and skin, into modern beauty care. “True luxury isn't about rarity,” says Kodai Takahashi, CEO of SILK THE RICH USA Inc.“It's about transforming heritage into something people can feel every day, culture that lives in daily life.”
As artificial intelligence reshapes industries, SILK THE RICH moves in the opposite direction, back to human touch, craftsmanship, and meaning. By aligning with the Katakura family, the brand unites World Heritage and modern innovation, creating a new model of value built not on speed or automation, but on authenticity, artistry, and cultural continuity.
SILK THE RICH: Japan's Fastest-Growing Haircare Startup
In less than two years since its launch, SILK THE RICH has emerged as one of Japan's fastest-growing haircare startups - achieving over 2 million units sold, a 91% repeat purchase rate, and presence in more than 10,000 retail stores across Asia.
The brand's momentum has been remarkable: from just 4 bottles sold in its first month to becoming a top-ranked product in Japan's premium haircare category, supported by strong demand from salons, influencers, and major retailers.
With double-digit month-over-month growth and rapid expansion across e-commerce platforms such as Amazon and TikTok Shop, SILK THE RICH is redefining how a Japanese D2C brand can scale globally - combining biotechnology, heritage, and storytelling into a single, powerful narrative.
