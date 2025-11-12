World Heritage 'Tomioka Silk Mill' Successors Invest In SILK THE RICH

The brand's momentum has been remarkable: from just 4 bottles sold in its first month to becoming a top-ranked product in Japan's premium haircare category, supported by strong demand from salons, influencers, and major retailers.

With double-digit month-over-month growth and rapid expansion across e-commerce platforms such as Amazon and TikTok Shop, SILK THE RICH is redefining how a Japanese D2C brand can scale globally - combining biotechnology, heritage, and storytelling into a single, powerful narrative.