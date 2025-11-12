Prince El Hassan Talks Integration Between Industry, Scientific Research During Visit To Irbid

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Irbid, November 12 (Petra) – President of the Higher Council for Science and Technology (HCST) Prince El Hassan bin Talal visited Al-Hassan Industrial City and Yarmouk University in Irbid on Wednesday.Prince El Hassan met with industrial and academic leaders and discussed strengthening integration between education, scientific research and the industrial sector to support sustainable national development.At Al-Hassan Industrial City, Prince El Hassan was briefed on the latest developments and key achievements in the fields of industry, investment and employment.In an open dialogue with specialists in industry, trade, investment and academia, he highlighted the need to link industrial enterprises with vocational training institutions and universities to develop technical skills and enhance workforce efficiency in service of the national economy.Prince El Hassan underscored the importance of creating job opportunities and promoting economic empowerment in ways that increase productivity and align with global transformations toward digital and modern work systems.He called for enhancing the competitive advantage of Al-Hassan Industrial City as a hub for investment and high-value industrial production in northern Jordan.He further called for strengthening the relationship between academia and industry to support a robust national innovation system and achieve alignment between educational outcomes and labour market needs.Accompanied by Princess Sumaya bint El Hassan, Prince Hassan visited Yarmouk University, where he met with the presidents of Jordanian universities.The meeting focused on two main themes: the importance of linking scientific research with the industrial sector, and preparations for the upcoming Youth and Renaissance Conference, slated next April.Yarmouk University President Malek Sharayri priased Prince El Hassan's pioneering role in advancing thought, science and humanity.Sharayri noted that Prince El Hassan has long embodied enlightened Hashemite thought, serving as a voice of reason and conscience and a steadfast advocate for justice.He added that the Prince has established intellectual, scientific and youth platforms that have conveyed comprehensive messages to the world, helping position Jordan as a destination for thinkers and scholars from around the globe.He affirmed that Yarmouk University, along with other Jordanian higher education institutions, remains committed to the mission of science, dialogue and human development, working to prepare a conscious generation that carries the Hashemite message in service of the nation and humanity.