403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
US Seeks To Disrupt Iran's Transnational Missile, UAV Procurement Networks
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Nov 12 (KUNA) -- The US Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) is targeting 32 individuals and entities that operate multiple procurement networks supporting Iran's ballistic missile and unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) production.
"Across the globe, Iran exploits financial systems to launder funds, procure components for its nuclear and conventional weapons programs, and support its terrorist proxies," Undersecretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence John K. Hurley on Wednesday.
"At the direction of President Trump, we are putting maximum pressure on Iran to end its nuclear threat.
The United States also expects the international community to fully implement UN snapback sanctions on Iran to cut off its access to the global financial system," Hurley added.
These networks pose a threat to US and allied personnel in the Middle East and to commercial shipping in the Red Sea.
As Iran seeks to reconstitute its proliferation-sensitive capabilities destroyed during following the 12-Day War, OFAC is acting to disrupt the procurement of key components, such as missile propellant precursors, and to prevent those assisting Iran from accessing the US financial system.
This action represents Treasury's second round of nonproliferation sanctions in support of the September 27, 2025, reimposition of United Nations sanctions on Iran, which occurred as a direct result of Iran's continued non-compliance with its international commitments.
Today's action is being taken in furtherance of National Security Presidential Memorandum 2, which directs the US government to curtail Iran's ballistic missile program, counter Iran's development of other asymmetric and conventional weapons capabilities, deny Iran a nuclear weapon, and deny the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) access to assets and resources that sustain their destabilizing activities.
OFAC is taking this action pursuant to Executive Order (E.O.) 13382, which targets weapons of mass destruction (WMD) proliferators and their supporters; and E.O. 13224, as amended, which targets terrorist groups, their supporters, and those who aid acts of terrorism.
In October 2007, the Department of State designated the IRGC and Iran's Ministry of Defense and Armed Forces Logistics (MODAFL) pursuant to E.O. 13382, and the Department of the Treasury designated Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps-Qods Force (IRGC-QF) pursuant to E.O. 13224. (end)
rsr
"Across the globe, Iran exploits financial systems to launder funds, procure components for its nuclear and conventional weapons programs, and support its terrorist proxies," Undersecretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence John K. Hurley on Wednesday.
"At the direction of President Trump, we are putting maximum pressure on Iran to end its nuclear threat.
The United States also expects the international community to fully implement UN snapback sanctions on Iran to cut off its access to the global financial system," Hurley added.
These networks pose a threat to US and allied personnel in the Middle East and to commercial shipping in the Red Sea.
As Iran seeks to reconstitute its proliferation-sensitive capabilities destroyed during following the 12-Day War, OFAC is acting to disrupt the procurement of key components, such as missile propellant precursors, and to prevent those assisting Iran from accessing the US financial system.
This action represents Treasury's second round of nonproliferation sanctions in support of the September 27, 2025, reimposition of United Nations sanctions on Iran, which occurred as a direct result of Iran's continued non-compliance with its international commitments.
Today's action is being taken in furtherance of National Security Presidential Memorandum 2, which directs the US government to curtail Iran's ballistic missile program, counter Iran's development of other asymmetric and conventional weapons capabilities, deny Iran a nuclear weapon, and deny the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) access to assets and resources that sustain their destabilizing activities.
OFAC is taking this action pursuant to Executive Order (E.O.) 13382, which targets weapons of mass destruction (WMD) proliferators and their supporters; and E.O. 13224, as amended, which targets terrorist groups, their supporters, and those who aid acts of terrorism.
In October 2007, the Department of State designated the IRGC and Iran's Ministry of Defense and Armed Forces Logistics (MODAFL) pursuant to E.O. 13382, and the Department of the Treasury designated Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps-Qods Force (IRGC-QF) pursuant to E.O. 13224. (end)
rsr
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment