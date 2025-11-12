Aldar Expands Portfolio With Acquisition Of Key Assets

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Abu Dhabi-based Aldar Properties has enhanced its asset portfolio with the acquisition of two prime industrial and logistics properties from a subsidiary of AD Ports Group for a total of 570 million dirhams. The deal, which includes two Grade A assets, underscores Aldar's strategy to diversify and strengthen its recurring income base, especially within the logistics and industrial sectors.

The assets, situated in Khalifa Economic Zones, include one property leased to Noon, a prominent e-commerce platform, which operates a state-of-the-art fulfilment centre, and another property rented to Emtelle, a manufacturer of fibre optic solutions for the telecoms industry. The acquisition not only adds significant value to Aldar's real estate holdings but also reinforces its presence in the rapidly growing logistics sector, which has seen increasing demand due to the boom in e-commerce and telecommunications.

Khalifa Economic Zones, a key business hub in Abu Dhabi, offers strategic connectivity and is home to various global companies. The two acquired properties represent institutional-grade assets, expected to generate stable and long-term income streams. The properties are located in one of the UAE's most dynamic areas for industrial and logistical operations, enhancing the appeal of this acquisition for Aldar. The agreement further highlights KEZAD's growing prominence as a central location for leading global players in e-commerce and technology sectors.

Aldar's decision to expand its holdings in the industrial space is aligned with its ongoing strategy of diversifying its income sources. The company has steadily been growing its portfolio of income-generating assets, focusing on sectors such as residential, retail, and now industrial logistics. This acquisition forms part of Aldar's broader investment strategy to optimise its portfolio, positioning itself as a key player in sectors that offer resilient, long-term returns.

With the rise in demand for logistics properties, particularly those catering to e-commerce businesses, Aldar's move to acquire these assets is timely. Noon's use of the space as a fulfilment centre aligns with the UAE's expanding e-commerce sector, which has experienced significant growth, further accelerated by the pandemic. Similarly, the Emtelle facility contributes to the growing telecom sector, driven by the need for fibre optic solutions as digital transformation progresses across the region.

This transaction reflects a broader trend of increasing institutional investment in industrial and logistics real estate, a sector seen as highly resilient due to the ongoing digital transformation and e-commerce boom. Aldar's acquisition strategy mirrors regional and global shifts towards securing high-quality, long-term investments in key infrastructure sectors.

The deal marks a key milestone for Aldar as it looks to strengthen its foothold in Abu Dhabi's industrial property market. By adding these Grade A assets, the company not only boosts its portfolio but also positions itself to benefit from future growth in logistics, telecommunications, and e-commerce sectors, which are expected to continue expanding in the coming years.

