A Strategic Stop In Panama: Sophie The Duchess Of Edinburgh Embarks On A Tour Of The Americas

MENAFN - Newsroom Panama) The Duchess of Edinburgh, Sophie, wife of Prince Edward, began an official tour of South and Central America on Monday November 10 to Wednesday November 19, 2025. The trip, requested by the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, will include visits to Peru, Panama, Guatemala and Belize. During her visit to Panama, the Duchess of Edinburgh will hold meetings with senior government officials. The main purpose of these meetings is to recognize the collaboration between Panama and the United Kingdom in addressing and mitigating pressing global challenges. Among the key issues to be addressed is the fight against conflict-related sexual violence, an area in which the United Kingdom and the Duchess have placed significant international focus.

A Tour with a Social and Environmental Focus

The Duchess's agenda is extensive and heavily focused on social action, health, and conservation:

In Peru: She will visit the Amazon rainforest to meet with Indigenous leaders and women who are driving sustainable community development. As a Global Ambassador for the International Agency for the Prevention of Blindness, she will also visit the Divino Niño vision center to learn about glaucoma and pterygium treatments.

In Guatemala: You will learn about the work of civil society in support of survivors of human trafficking and sexual violence, and observe the conservation efforts led by indigenous groups in the Maya Biosphere Reserve.

In Belize: The journey will conclude in this Commonwealth realm, where you will celebrate Garifuna Settlement Day, learn about marine ecosystem protection efforts, and visit the British Army Training Support Unit.

The Duchess of Edinburgh: A Champion of Global Causes

The Duchess of Edinburgh, born Sophie Rhys-Jones, has established herself as one of the most active and respected members of the British Royal Family. After marrying Prince Edward (now the Duke of Edinburgh and younger brother of King Charles III) in 1999, she dedicated her work to a wide range of charitable causes. Known for her discretion and pragmatic approach, the Duchess is a global advocate for women's rights and the fight against sexual violence in conflict zones. Through her work, she has sought to give a voice to victims and promote education. In addition to her role in blindness prevention, she is also patron of various organizations that support people with disabilities and youth organizations. Her approach to these international tours is less ceremonial and more focused on work, seeking to establish direct connections with community leaders and social advocates in the countries she visits.