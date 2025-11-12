Panama's Chamber Of Commerce Raises Debate On Mining Along With Employment And Sustainability

MENAFN - Newsroom Panama) The president of the Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture of Panama (CCIAP), Juan Arias pictured above, insisted that the country must responsibly address the debate on mining, job creation, and environmental sustainability. His remarks were made during the forum“Mining and Sustainable Employment,” organized by the CCIAP this Wednesday in Panama City. Arias pointed out that Panama faces high levels of unemployment and informality, affecting more than 50% of the economically active population, and that“doing nothing is not an option” given the loss of more than 47,000 jobs following the mine's closure two years ago.

“There are thousands of Panamanians who need to work and want to work. We have to see how we can provide them with opportunities for sustainable and responsible employment,” he stated. The business leader argued that mining can be developed in an environmentally and socially responsible manner, citing examples of countries such as the Dominican Republic, Colombia, Peru, and Chile, which have achieved“synergies between mining, the environment, and social development.” Chamber of Commerce Panama is pictured above.