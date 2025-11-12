Biomednewsbreaks - Oragenics Inc. (NYSE American: OGEN) Regains NYSE Compliance, Advances Toward First Clinical Trial And Expands AI-Driven Neurology Pipeline

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Oragenics (NYSE American: OGEN), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing brain-targeted therapeutics via proprietary intranasal delivery technology, regained full NYSE American compliance and reported major third quarter 2025 progress, including the establishment of clinical infrastructure in Australia and preparations for its first-ever Phase IIa trial of ONP-002. The company also launched a strategic collaboration with Receptor to expand its neurological therapeutics pipeline using artificial intelligence to identify and validate next-generation candidates for conditions such as Parkinson's, Alzheimer's, PTSD, and anxiety.“We're not building a one-drug company-we're building a neurological therapeutics platform,” said CEO Janet Huffman.

Oragenics is striving to revolutionize neurological care through proprietary intranasal delivery technology that has the potential to enable targeted, non-invasive therapeutics for brain-related conditions. Our lead candidate, ONP-002, is advancing with the goal of becoming the first FDA-approved treatment for concussion, while our platform technology has the potential, we believe, to open pathways to address neurodegenerative diseases, CNS disorders, and other neurological conditions.

We're building more than a pharmaceutical company-we're creating a movement around brain-first recovery that transforms how patients, clinicians, and healthcare systems approach neurological trauma.

