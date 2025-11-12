Investornewsbreaks Gaxos.Ai Inc. (NASDAQ: GXAI) To Present At Wawtech Conference In Warsaw, Poland

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Gaxos (NASDAQ: GXAI), a company developing artificial intelligence applications across high-growth sectors, today announced its participation in the upcoming WAWTech Conference, to be held Dec. 16–17, 2025, in Warsaw, Poland.“We're thrilled to take part in this year's WAWTech Conference,” said Vadim Mats, CEO of Gaxos.“This event offers a tremendous opportunity to engage with technology leaders and innovators across Europe, exchange ideas, and build partnerships that accelerate the growth and adoption of Gaxos AI offerings.”

About Gaxos Inc.

Gaxos isn't just developing applications; it's redefining the human-AI relationship. Our offerings span health and wellness as well as gaming. We're committed to addressing health, longevity, and entertainment, through AI solutions.

