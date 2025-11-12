Partnership On Fast Track: Thailand-Egypt Trade Hits $697M

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Thailand and Egypt's economic relationship is on a strong upward trajectory, according to Niwat Apichartbutra, Minister-Counsellor (Commercial) at the Office of Commercial Affairs, Royal Thai Embassy in Cairo.

Speaking to Daily News Egypt, Apichartbutra revealed that total trade between the two countries reached $697m from January to September 2025, marking a 33% increase compared to the same period last year.

He noted that Egypt's exports to Thailand are currently led by steel, which has seen a remarkable rise in volume. This is followed by fresh fruits and vegetables, minerals, and clothing, with pharmaceutical products rounding out the top five.

Conversely, Thailand's exports to Egypt are dominated by automotive parts, underscoring the importance of the transport sector in the bilateral relationship. Other significant exports include processed seafood, rubber products, wood products, and engines, highlighting Thailand's role as a supplier of industrial components.

Investment: The Next Frontier

While trade continues to flourish, Apichartbutra emphasized that investment remains a crucial pillar for future economic cooperation.

Currently, only two major Thai companies have established operations in Egypt. However, their success is viewed with“high hope” by the Commercial Affairs Office as a potential catalyst for more Thai investors.

These include Hi-Tech Apparel, a garment company that has invested an estimated $20m in a factory within the Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZONE), and Minor International Group, a leading hospitality brand known for its Anantara Hotels.

Minor International recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Egypt's Sunrise Hotel Group to develop an ambitious portfolio of around 30 hotels and resorts across Egypt.

Challenges and Future Strategy

Apichartbutra acknowledged that expanding Thai investment in Egypt is not without challenges. Key issues include regulatory complexities, limited market understanding, and the geographic distance, which has contributed to a lack of information about Egypt's market potential among Thai businesses.

To address these barriers, the Office of Commercial Affairs is intensifying its promotional efforts through:



Investment Promotion: Encouraging Thai manufacturers to establish local factories.

Promotional Events: Hosting activities such as the annual Thai Food Bazaar in February, business exchange missions, and cultural events that integrate product promotion. Bilateral Support: Partnering with the Egyptian Embassy in Thailand to organize seminars aimed at helping Thai exporters navigate the Egyptian market and overcome hesitation about“entering the unknown.”

He added that the establishment of a Joint Committee for Economic Cooperation, signed in December 2024, is still awaiting the necessary ministerial meeting to initiate follow-up actions.

The Minister-Counsellor affirmed the Office's commitment to fostering an environment that encourages Thai manufacturers to transform a strong trade partnership into sustainable, long-term investment in the Egyptian economy.

He concluded by emphasizing that under Thailand's current transitional government, bilateral relations remain positive and continue to progress steadily.