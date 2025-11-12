How Energy Works: Decarbonizing Industries

In this installment, SLB takes viewers inside the evolving landscape of industrial decarbonization, highlighting the critical role of carbon capture and storage in reducing emissions from hard-to-abate sectors such as cement and steel.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.