Meriwest Credit Union Officially Launches Meriwest Insurance Services

SILICON VALLEY, Calif., Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meriwest Credit Union, headquartered in San Jose, announces the official launch of Meriwest Insurance Services, a full-service, digitally powered insurance agency developed in strategic partnership with Insuritas. The new agency is now live, providing Meriwest's more than 80,000 members, and the broader community, with convenient, competitively priced insurance solutions amid rapidly rising costs.

In the Bay Area, we've continued to see insurance costs rise year after year,” said Lisa Pesta, President and CEO of Meriwest Credit Union.“That's why we're proud to introduce Meriwest Insurance Services, giving our members and the broader Bay Area community access to competitive rates without compromising the quality of their coverage.”

Powered by Insuritas' BUNDLE digital platform, our members can now shop, compare, and purchase the right coverage in minutes, saving time and money without any compromise to the quality of protection or the caliber of service members have come to expect.

Meriwest Insurance Services offers a comprehensive portfolio of products, including:



Home and renters insurance

Auto and recreational vehicle coverage

Commercial and small-business policies Specialty lines for professionals and non-profits

The agency connects to over 40 top-rated carriers and features Lily, Insuritas' proprietary virtual insurance agent, which delivers personalized recommendations and real-time quotes through an intuitive, embedded digital experience.

Members can access Meriwest Insurance Services immediately via the credit union's website or by contacting dedicated insurance specialists. No membership is required for community residents to obtain quotes or purchase policies.

For more information, visit 1-877-MERIWEST.

About Meriwest Credit Union

Founded in San Jose, California in 1961, Meriwest Credit Union, ($2.1B in assets) is one of Silicon Valley's most established financial institutions. Dedicated to delivering advice-based, personal, convenient, and innovative financial services to over 80,000 families and businesses throughout the San Francisco Bay Area and Pima County, Arizona, Meriwest offers a wide array of personal banking, business services, and wealth advisory services. Meriwest has been voted one of the 'Best Credit Unions in Silicon Valley' in the Mercury News' Annual 'Readers' Choice Awards' and a“Best Place to Work” by the Silicon Valley Business Journal 2020 through 2025. More information can be found at .

