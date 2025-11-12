Scribe Raises $75 Million Series C To Power Enterprise Workflows With AI

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Funding drives $1.3 billion valuation and the launch of Scribe Optimize, turning workflow data into AI-powered ROI

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scribe, the leader in Workflow AI, today announced a $75 million Series C funding round, led by StepStone with participation from existing investors, Amplify Partners, Redpoint Ventures, Tiger Global, Morado Ventures, New York Life Ventures, and others, that values the company at $1.3 billion. The capital will scale Scribe's enterprise go-to-market and accelerate the rollout of Scribe Optimize, the company's newest product. Scribe Optimize maps and analyzes real-time workflow data to pinpoint what to improve and automate, delivering measurable ROI from business transformation projects, continuous improvement initiatives, and AI investments.

Scribe is a Workflow AI platform. Its flagship product, Scribe Capture, automatically documents how work is done and makes those workflows, processes, and institutional knowledge instantly shareable. With an intuitive browser extension or desktop app, it automatically generates step-by-step guides - complete with text and screenshots - any time someone completes a process or workflow. Those guides can be shared with colleagues or embedded in tools, minimizing repetitive questions, accelerating onboarding, and reducing errors. Customers report saving over 35 hours per person per month, reducing errors through consistent execution and process compliance, achieving higher CSAT with external enablement, and ramping new hires 40% faster.

The newest product, Scribe Optimize, applies AI to structure and improve how knowledge work gets done across the enterprise, giving senior leaders unprecedented visibility into team workflows and actionable recommendations to increase efficiency. Scribe has documented over 10 million workflows across 40,000 software applications, giving it a unique dataset into how top-performing companies operate. Scribe Optimize shows enterprise leaders how work actually happens, mines and analyzes existing processes, and recommends exactly how to improve or automate them.

“We've built a strong, efficient business with millions of users, healthy growth, and a documentation product people truly love,” said Jennifer Smith, CEO and cofounder of Scribe.“Now we're turning the dataset we've built into something even more powerful - the foundation for how work gets done in the age of AI. Scribe is the engine that helps organizations move confidently along the AI adoption curve and serves as the backbone of their AI strategy.”

Scribe Optimize takes the next step by applying large language models to workflow data to:



Gain visibility into how work is actually performed and identify high-impact opportunities to improve workflows (by team, tool, or process).

Recommend concrete changes from better configurations, automation, and incorporating AI-powered tools into workflows. Quantify expected ROI (time saved, error reduction, compliance benefits, risk reductions) and detailed business cases to prioritize rollout.



This approach addresses a common failure mode in enterprise AI: jumping straight to automation without context. With Scribe Optimize, organizations avoid“automating chaos” and guesswork, and instead deploy their people and tools where the data shows it will drive the most ROI. This makes it central to enterprise AI strategy.

“Scribe Optimize is the promise of AI come to life because it's tackling the missing piece of the workflow data layer in enterprise AI,” said Logan Bartlett, Managing Director at Redpoint Ventures.“With ubiquitous adoption, efficient growth, and a truly differentiated dataset, Scribe is uniquely positioned to help large organizations get more from their people, and realize tangible returns from their tools and AI.”

Scribe's momentum comes at a time when enterprises are under pressure to adopt AI but lack the visibility to know where it delivers value. By anchoring AI adoption in real workflow data, Scribe is disrupting a category long dominated by manual process mapping and consulting-led transformation. With viral adoption across teams, rapid enterprise expansion, and a proprietary dataset unmatched in the industry, Scribe is positioned to define the workflow data layer as a foundation for enterprise AI.

"Scribe Optimize is like deploying an army of business analysts working overtime for you,” said Elliot Bellanger, VP of Automation at Havas Media Network, North America.“It unlocks efficiencies at scale and drives a cultural shift in how organizations approach transformation. It should be the foundation for any enterprise's AI strategy.”

Since launching 5 years ago, Scribe has risen to become a staple across the enterprise market with over 5 million users, including 94% of the Fortune 500 (with 45% as paying customers). The company achieved this scale with ~120 employees and hasn't spent any funding from its Series B two years ago, demonstrating rare efficiency for a company of its reach.



About Scribe

Scribe is the Workflow AI platform that helps 600,000 organizations ensure work gets done right, and gives them the visibility and insight to do it better.

The platform creates self-writing, self-updating documentation that enables anyone to share step-by-step guides for any process - to train colleagues, assist customers, and drive software adoption. Scribe also continuously mines workflows, uncovers inefficiencies across the organization, and recommends how to fix them.

Trusted by teams at New York Life, T-Mobile, LinkedIn, HubSpot, and Northern Trust, Scribe is used by 94% of the Fortune 500 to work smarter, faster, and deliver exceptional results. The company is backed by leading technology investors and is headquartered in San Francisco. Visit scribe.

