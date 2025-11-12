MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HongKong, Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

BrowserAct, a global automation company, has launched a major update to its intelligent web scraping and data-agent platform - introducing a Precision Automation Framework designed to minimize AI hallucinations, increase data accuracy, enhance stability, and deliver a smoother no-code experience for professionals worldwide.





The update introduces a new era of web scraping precision and reliability-transforming how businesses collect, interpret, and deliver structured data across the web.





Traditional scraper tools depend on fragile selectors that often fail when websites change. BrowserAct's new architecture executes every action within the visible region of a webpage, ensuring contextual accuracy and consistent results.

By combining computer vision with natural-language automation, the platform interprets on-screen elements like a human-while maintaining machine-level precision and scalability.

“BrowserAct makes web automation genuinely intelligent,” said Claire Hu, Senior Marketing Manager at BrowserAct.

“Users can create end-to-end data agents that see, understand, and act-without writing code.”





AI Infrastructure for Intelligent Data Collection

BrowserAct functions as an AI-infra platform for no-code web scraping and browser automation.

It merges visual recognition with workflow intelligence to handle navigation, form filling, and data capture on complex, JavaScript-heavy websites.





Users can build workflows visually or call BrowserAct through API or official nodes, integrating it with automation ecosystems such as Make, n8n, and Zapier.







Its flexible export options enable seamless delivery of structured results into analytics dashboards, CRMs, or AI pipelines-making BrowserAct not just a web scraper, but a foundation for intelligent data operations.









The latest version also introduces several key enhancements:



Each node operation is more focused, improving overall workflow success rates.



Enhanced anti-bot recognition handling ensures smoother execution on verification-heavy websites.



Smarter prompt suggestions help users configure steps faster and more accurately.

A new “If” logic node enables conditional branching and dynamic decision-making without coding.



Flexible export options allow users to send structured results directly into analytics dashboards, CRMs, or internal databases-turning BrowserAct into a dependable foundation for data-driven operations.

Over the past six months, BrowserAct's user base has grown more than 300%, executing millions of workflows across e-commerce, SaaS, marketing, and research.

Enterprise Reliability, No-Code Simplicity

Powered by distributed cloud infrastructure, BrowserAct ensures 99% uptime and low-latency execution worldwide.

A compliance-first design respects website terms of service, rate limits, and ethical use policies-providing stability for large-scale, responsible also offers ready-to-use templates, including a popular Reddit scraper template





BrowserAct's pay-per-use model and transparent billing bring enterprise-grade performance to individuals, startups, and teams alike.

In partnership with AppSumo, BrowserAct is now offering an exclusive lifetime deal to help early adopters access its AI-powered automation stack at a fraction of the regular cost-making advanced data collection accessible to everyone. Discover the deal and start automating smarter today at BrowserAct page.

“We're bridging human-like understanding with automation infrastructure,” Hu added.

“BrowserAct helps businesses move from static scraping to adaptive, intelligent interaction with the web.”





About BrowserAct

BrowserAct, developed by Spacelabs Limited, is an AI-powered scraper too for intelligent web automation and data extraction.

Operating across Singapore and Hong Kong, BrowserAct combines computer vision and natural language understanding to automate website navigation, form interaction, and structured data collection-without coding.

The platform integrates natively with Make, n8n, and Zapier, enabling teams to connect web scraping directly into no-code workflows and business systems.

BrowserAct continues to expand integrations across the global automation ecosystem, making data collection faster, smarter, and more reliable for professionals and enterprises worldwide.

