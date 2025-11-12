Sodexo - Disclosure Of Transactions In Own Shares Carried Out From November 4 To November 7, 2025

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)

Issy-les-Moulineaux, November 12, 2025

DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS IN OWN SHARES CARRIED OUT FROM NOVEMBER 4 TO NOVEMBER 7, 2025

Sodexo purchased treasury shares, outside of its liquidity contract, within the framework of its share buyback program as authorized by the Shareholders' Meeting held on December 17, 2024.

These shares have been acquired to honor obligations related to free shares award plans.

Information on these transactions are the following:

Trading date LEI ISIN Volume

(in number of shares) Weighted average purchase price

(in euros) Market 04/11/2025 969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05 FR0000121220 12,230 47.2441 XPAR 04/11/2025 969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05 FR0000121220 15,704 47.2567 CEUX 04/11/2025 969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05 FR0000121220 4,387 47.2538 TQEX 04/11/2025 969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05 FR0000121220 1,039 47.2545 AQEU 05/11/2025 969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05 FR0000121220 16,360 47.0249 CEUX 05/11/2025 969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05 FR0000121220 18,758 46.9819 XPAR 05/11/2025 969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05 FR0000121220 3,824 46.9860 TQEX 05/11/2025 969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05 FR0000121220 1,315 47.0505 AQEU 06/11/2025 969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05 FR0000121220 21,201 46.0682 XPAR 06/11/2025 969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05 FR0000121220 18,007 46.1780 CEUX 06/11/2025 969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05 FR0000121220 1,629 46.1185 AQEU 06/11/2025 969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05 FR0000121220 3,618 46.2327 TQEX 07/11/2025 969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05 FR0000121220 9,996 45.6131 XPAR 07/11/2025 969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05 FR0000121220 1,732 45.6664 AQEU 07/11/2025 969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05 FR0000121220 2,254 45.5553 TQEX 07/11/2025 969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05 FR0000121220 11,052 45.6087 CEUX Total 143,106 46.5451

About Sodexo

Founded in Marseille in 1966 by Pierre Bellon, Sodexo is the leader in Food and Services, shaping better everyday experiences at every moment in life: work, heal, learn and play. The Group stands out for its independence, its founding family shareholding and its responsible business model. With its services, Sodexo meets all the challenges of everyday life with a dual goal: to improve the quality of life of our employees and those we serve, and contribute to the economic, social and environmental progress in the communities where we operate. Our purpose is to create a better everyday for everyone to build a better life for all.

Sodexo is included in the CAC Next 20, CAC SBT 1.5, FTSE 4 Good and DJSI indices.

Key Figures



24.1 billion euros Fiscal 2025 consolidated revenues

426,000 employees on August 31, 2025 #2 France-based private employer worldwide

43 countries

80 million consumers served every day 8.3 billion euros in market capitalization

(as of October 22, 2025)

