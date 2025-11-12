S&P Downgrades Statkraft's Credit Rating From A To A-, In Line With The Company's Long-Standing Rating Target

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Today S&P announced a one notch downgrade of Statkraft AS citing weakening performance and financial metrics. The long-term issuer credit rating was lowered from A to A- with a stable outlook.
The rating change aligns with the company's long-standing rating targets. Statkraft has consistently maintained a target of an A- rating from S&P and a BBB+ from Fitch. Statkraft remains committed to maintaining these targets.
On 18 June, Statkraft announced a new and refocused strategy, strengthening core activities and competitiveness:

For the latest updates on strategy execution, please refer to the Q3 2025 presentation:

The rating report is available on Statkraft's website:

