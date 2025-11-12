S&P Downgrades Statkraft's Credit Rating From A To A-, In Line With The Company's Long-Standing Rating Target
The rating change aligns with the company's long-standing rating targets. Statkraft has consistently maintained a target of an A- rating from S&P and a BBB+ from Fitch. Statkraft remains committed to maintaining these targets.
On 18 June, Statkraft announced a new and refocused strategy, strengthening core activities and competitiveness:
For the latest updates on strategy execution, please refer to the Q3 2025 presentation:
The rating report is available on Statkraft's website:
For further information, please contact:
Funding Manager André Halle Julin, tel.: +47 992 54 205
VP Group Treasury Stephan Skaane, tel.: +47 905 13 652
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
