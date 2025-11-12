Gainey Mckenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Firefly Aerospace Inc. (FLY)

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainey McKenna & Egleston announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Western District of Texas on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Firefly Aerospace Inc. (“Firefly” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: FLY) (a) Firefly common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the Offering Documents (defined below) issued in connection with the Company's initial public offering conducted on or about August 7, 2025 (the“IPO” or“Offering”); and/or (b) Firefly securities between August 7, 2025 and September 29, 2025, both dates inclusive (the“Class Period”).

The Complaint alleges throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, the Complaint alleges that the Offering Documents and Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Firefly had overstated the demand and growth prospects for its Spacecraft Solutions offerings; (ii) Firefly had overstated the operational readiness and commercial viability of its Alpha rocket program; (iii) the foregoing, once revealed, would likely have a material negative impact on the Company; and (iv) as a result, the Offering Documents and Defendants' public statements throughout the Class Period were materially false and/or misleading and failed to state information required to be stated therein.

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares of Firefly should contact the Firm prior to the January 12, 2026 lead plaintiff motion deadline. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Thomas J. McKenna, Esq. or Gregory M. Egleston, Esq. of Gainey McKenna & Egleston at (212) 983-1300, or via e-mail at ... or ....

