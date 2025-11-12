Cint And Rep Data Strengthen Alliance To Enhance Global Research Quality And Trust

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Cint selects Rep Data's Research Defender as an ongoing quality technology partner, while Rep Data expands its sample partnership with Cint to strengthen global reach and collaboration

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cint, a global leader in research and measurement technology, today announced a renewed partnership with Rep Data, a leader in market research fraud defense. Rep Data is expanding its sample partnership with Cint, capitalizing on Cint's unmatched global reach and speed to dramatically scale respondent delivery for its clients. Concurrently, following a competitive RFP process, Cint has selected Rep Data's Research Defender as one of its core partners for quality and fraud prevention.

This strategic alliance is critical to achieving the industry's shared mission of advancing data integrity, improving trust, and setting industry standards. Key benefits of the partnership include:



Leadership in Quality: Cint's partnership with Research Defender expands its arsenal of survey protection tools to detect fraud and manage quality, setting industry standards for data integrity and trust.

Enhanced Independence and Strength: Cint's evaluation process validates Research Defender's strength and independence as a critical technology partner.

Expanded Global Reach: Rep Data will significantly scale respondent delivery by utilizing Cint's global platform. Improved Industry Standards: The collaboration fosters transparency and cooperation in respondent quality.

“This partnership is a testament to Cint's global scale and commitment to defining and upholding the highest standards of research quality,” said Patrick Comer, CEO at Cint.“We are continuously evaluating partners, and by aligning with Rep Data and Research Defender, we reinforce our shared responsibility to protect data integrity and strengthen trust across the insights ecosystem.”

“Research Defender is the strongest anti-fraud engine in the industry, and Cint's rigorous selection process validates that,” said Pat Stokes, CEO of Rep Data.“Partnering with Cint allows Rep Data to scale that strength globally to researchers, reaching more studies and stopping more bad data before it starts. We're also deepening our sample partnership to deliver trusted insights with greater reach and efficiency."

This alliance champions a collaborative approach to quality improvement, recognizing that continuous innovation in fraud prevention and cross-supply chain cooperation are essential for the future of research. The partnership maintains the independent operational flexibility of both companies, emphasizing a shared belief in collective progress for the industry.

About Cint

Cint is a global leader in research and measurement technology connecting brands, researchers, academics, or anyone with a question, to a network of over 800 suppliers representing millions of engaged respondents in 130+ countries. The Cint Exchange empowers users to gather insights at scale to build business strategies, develop research-enabled solutions, publish credible research, and more.

About Rep Data

Rep Data is a technology-driven data and insights partner, helping research professionals expedite data collection with a focus on data quality and consistent execution. Partnering with market research agencies, consultancies, Fortune 500 corporations, advertising and brand strategy firms, universities, and public relations agencies, Rep Data delivers real, reliable, and fraud-free research data at scale. Its solutions include: Research Desk, a centralized research platform that enhances efficiency and data quality; and Research Defender, an advanced fraud prevention system that conducts 2.9 billion security scans annually to protect data integrity. Through tech-enabled services, Rep Data provides expert support to help organizations scale with confidence. Committed to high-quality data and innovative tech-enabled solutions, Rep Data is redefining market research to drive faster, more reliable insights. For more information, visit .

