GLS Italy Strengthens Its Network Of Pick-Up Points In Partnership With Quadient



GLS drives e-commerce delivery innovation with smart services and an expanding Out of Home network. In partnership with Quadient, it adds open, carrier-agnostic lockers to its Italian offering.

GLS, one of the leading players in the express delivery sector in Italy, is reinforcing its growth strategy in high-value e-commerce services through a new partnership with Quadient (Euronext Paris: QDT), a global intelligent automation platform enabling secure and professional business connections. The agreement supports the nationwide expansion of GLS's Out of Home (OOH) network and introduces open, carrier-agnostic parcel lockers to improve flexibility and customer experience for Italian consumers.

GLS Italy has already built a strong national network of more than 10,000 shipping and collection points, including GLS Shop, Locker and City Depot locations, to provide both e-commerce businesses and end recipients with reliable, convenient delivery options. Among recent developments, GLS Italy rolled out over 100 GLS branded parcel lockers in major Italian cities, including Milan, Bergamo, Turin, Bologna and Rome. New collaborations with shopping center operators, supermarkets and major retail brands will extend locker access to high-traffic, strategically located sites, offering greater convenience for customers.

Quadient's model enables multiple carriers to operate within a shared infrastructure while maintaining dedicated spaces for their deliveries. Under the 5-year partnership with Quadient, GLS Italy will expand its network of collection points across the country with access to hundreds of carrier-agnostic Quadient lockers being installed over the next few years, starting in the main regions of central and northern Italy.

“We are proud to have signed this partnership with Quadient, a company that has made innovation its hallmark,” said Guido Pietro Bertolone, CEO of GLS Italy.“This collaboration will allow us to offer our customers an even higher-quality experience, bringing added value to the communities where the new lockers will be placed. European data show that 36% of consumers prefer an alternative delivery method to home delivery1. We strongly believe in the benefits of the Out of Home network, offering more pickup options and improving delivery efficiency. The expansion of our locker network and our partnership with Quadient confirm our commitment to making deliveries more accessible and convenient for those who choose GLS.”

With this initiative, GLS reaffirms its strategy of innovation and proximity to customer needs, continuing to strengthen its leadership in logistics and express delivery in Italy.

“Setting our first strategic alliance in Italy with GLS marks an important milestone in advancing Quadient's open locker strategy across Europe,” said Benoit Berson, Chief Solution Officer, Lockers at Quadient.“GLS's confidence in our vision and technology reflects the trust we are building with leading logistics players to create a shared, sustainable infrastructure. Together, we are shaping a more efficient, flexible and consumer-friendly last-mile ecosystem for Italian consumers.”

About GLS Group

The GLS Group is one of the largest shipping service providers in Europe, with a strong local presence in almost every country on the continent. It also operates through 100% subsidiaries in Canada and on the West Coast of the United States. Through its network, GLS unites its customers and communities, delivering millions of packages and stories every day. GLS manages its network proactively, connecting its markets in a flexible and agile way to respond to their dynamic and rapidly changing nature. The company prides itself on providing its customers in around 50 countries with a high-quality service that best suits their needs. GLS has over 120 Sorting Centers and more than 1,600 Offices, supported by over 36,700 vehicles for the last mile and 6,400 scheduled vehicles for long distances. All this translates into flexibility, capillarity and wide reach. In 2024/25, GLS achieved record sales of €5.9 billion and delivered 926 million packages.

About Quadient®

Quadient is a global automation platform powering secure and sustainable business connections through digital and physical channels. Quadient supports businesses of all sizes in their digital transformation and growth journey, unlocking operational efficiency and creating meaningful customer experiences. Listed in compartment B of Euronext Paris (QDT) and part of the CAC® Mid & Small and EnterNext® Tech 40 indices, Quadient shares are eligible for PEA-PME investing. For more information about Quadient, visit .

