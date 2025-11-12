HCANJ And Clearpol Partner To Launch AI-Powered Survey Intelligence Platform-First Of Its Kind At The State Level

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- The Health Care Association of New Jersey (HCANJ ) announced a groundbreaking partnership with Clearpol to launch the first state-level AI-powered Survey Intelligence Platform in the nation. The timing-amidst increasing scrutiny, survey backlogs, and evolving CMS expectations-couldn't be more critical.

The platform, unveiled during the AHCA/NCAL 2025 Convention & Expo, transforms CMS Form 2567 survey data into actionable insights that help New Jersey's senior care providers proactively manage risk and improve resident outcomes.

As survey activity continues to intensify post-pandemic, the new HCANJ Survey Intelligence Hub by Clearpol gives providers real-time visibility into trends across deficiency citations, enabling them to see patterns, benchmark performance, and drive targeted quality improvement.

“This is a defining moment for senior care providers,” said Andy Aronson, President & CEO of HCANJ.“With survey focus areas and interpretations constantly shifting, our members need tools that don't just track compliance but help them lead with insight. Partnering with Clearpol gives facilities a clear, data-driven roadmap to strengthen quality, compliance, and resident safety.”

“This collaboration brings cutting-edge analytics to the frontlines of care. It allows leaders to see risk before it escalates, respond faster, and continuously improve-protecting residents and supporting staff at a time when every action counts,” added Arash Jafari, CEO of Clearpol.

Why Now

With heightened oversight, more aggressive survey schedules, and mounting documentation demands, providers often spend more time reacting to citations than preventing them. The HCANJ-Clearpol platform flips that script-helping providers get ahead of compliance trends, spot repeat citations, and connect survey data to real operational improvements.

What the Platform Enables

●Track facility- and unit-level trends across F-Tags, severity, and repeat citations

●Benchmark performance against state and national norms

●Prioritize improvement in key areas like care planning, supervision, medication management, and infection control

●Translate data into exportable dashboards for QAPI, mock surveys, and board reporting

Recent New Jersey data analyzed through the platform revealed:

●An average of 60 F-Tag citations per month

●Approximately five deficiencies per facility survey

●Immediate Jeopardy findings representing ~2% of citations

●Most frequent tags include F658 (professional standards), F550 (resident dignity), F656 (care planning), F641 (assessment accuracy), and F689 (accident hazards/supervision).

Building on the AHCA/NCAL conference, HCANJ and Clearpol will host follow-up member training sessions to help providers apply these insights within their quality and compliance programs.

The platform was built with responsible, healthcare-grade AI emphasizing data privacy, transparency, and ethical use-helping providers stay ahead without compromising trust.

About HCANJ

The (HCANJ ) is a statewide, non-profit organization representing New Jersey's assisted living, senior living, and long-term care providers. HCANJ advocates for quality care, advances education, and partners with members to strengthen outcomes for residents and caregivers.

About Clearpol

Clearpol is a healthcare technology company advancing responsible AI for regulatory and clinical operations in post-acute and long-term care. Clearpol structures survey narratives, accelerates Plans of Correction, and surfaces quality risks so providers can improve performance and enhance resident outcomes.

