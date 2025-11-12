Gainey Mckenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Stride, Inc. (LRN)
The Complaint alleges throughout the Class Period, Stride told the market that it was“one of the nation's most successful technology-based education companies” and that its“[d]eep educational, regulatory, and policy expertise” across the United States allowed it to“leverage[e] capabilities and assets to address market failures or shortcomings.”
The Complaint continues to allege that the foregoing were false and misleading statements because Stride was: (1) inflating enrollment numbers; (2) cutting staff costs beyond required statutory limits; (3) ignoring compliance requirements; and (4) losing existing and potential student enrollments.
Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares of Stride should contact the Firm prior to the January 12, 2026 lead plaintiff motion deadline. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Thomas J. McKenna, Esq. or Gregory M. Egleston, Esq. of Gainey McKenna & Egleston at (212) 983-1300, or via e-mail at ... or ....
Please visit our website at for more information about the firm.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment