INVESTOR ALERT: Class Action Lawsuit Filed On Behalf Firefly Aerospace Inc.(FLY) Investors Holzer & Holzer, LLC Encourages Investors With Significant Losses To Contact The Firm

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ATLANTA, Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A shareholder class action lawsuit has been filed against Firefly Aerospace Inc. (“Firefly”) (NASDAQ: FLY). The lawsuit alleges that Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material adverse information regarding Firefly's business, operations, and prospects, including allegations that: (i) Firefly had overstated the demand and growth prospects for its Spacecraft Solutions offerings; (ii) Firefly had overstated the operational readiness and commercial viability of its Alpha rocket program; (iii) the foregoing, once revealed, would likely have a material negative impact on the Company; and (iv) as a result, the Offering Documents and Defendants' public statements throughout the Class Period were materially false and/or misleading and failed to state information required to be stated therein.

The deadline to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff in the case is January 12, 2026.

