Bizclik Unveils Sustainability LIVE: The US Awards 2026, Honouring North America's Sustainability Trailblazers

London, UK / Chicago, IL – 12 November 2025 – BizClik, the global B2B media and events company behind Sustainability Magazine, today announced the launch of Sustainability LIVE: The US Awards 2026, taking place on 21 April 2026 at Navy Pier, Chicago.

The black-tie ceremony will take place immediately after Day 1 of Sustainability LIVE: The US Summi, and will be hosted alongside its sister event, Procurement & Supply Chain LIVE: The US Awards. Together, the events will bring sustainability, procurement, and supply chain leaders from across the United States and Canada under one roof. (Awards attendance requires a separate ticket.)

“Following the success of our awards in London, expanding to the US is a natural step in BizClik's global journey. We're proud to bring together leaders who are turning sustainability ambition into action.”

Glen White, CEO, BizClik



Recognising Leadership and Measurable Impact

The US Awards will highlight organisations and individuals achieving tangible progress in sustainability and ESG performance across North America.



Celebrates innovation and collaboration of those driving sustainable transformation.



Showcases excellence across sustainability, procurement, and supply chain leadership.

Highlights those that are setting the standard for responsible and resilient business practices.





Award Categories

Eight sustainability-focused awards will be presented, including:



Enterprise of the Year



Company of the Year



Chief Sustainability Officer of the Year



Future Leader Award



Transformation Project of the Year (within the past three years)



Environmental Impact Award



Tech & AI Award

Nature-Based Solutions Award



Entry Details and Key Dates

Entries are now open via the official event portal, with submissions accepted across single or multiple categories.



Entry deadline: February 25th, 2026



Shortlist announcement: March 2026



Awards ceremony: 21 April 2026 | Navy Pier, Chicago

Entry fee: US$695 per category (discounted rates available for multiple submissions)



Enter now to benchmark your achievements and gain recognition among North America's most respected sustainability programmes.

Why Enter



Raise brand visibility among senior sustainability and ESG decision-makers.



Network with industry leaders and innovators.

Gain independent recognition for excellence in sustainability and impact.



Sponsorship Opportunities

Sponsoring an award offers a powerful platform to connect your brand with sustainability leadership and innovation:



Align with excellence across multiple industries.



Engage directly with C-level executives and decision-makers.

Benefit from extensive exposure across BizClik's digital and event platforms.



Enquire today to discuss sponsorship packages and availability.



About BizClik

BizClik is one of the world's fastest-growing digital media and events companies, producing industry-leading content across sustainability, procurement, supply chain, technology, fintech and more. Through its portfolio of digital magazines, global summits, webinars and demand-generation services, BizClik connects influential business leaders with the insights and opportunities that drive growth and innovation.

