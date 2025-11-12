IKO Expands Performance Shingle Collection With The Launch Of Olde Style Weatherwood Color

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Toronto, ON, Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IKO is expanding its performance shingle portfolio with the introduction of a new color:. Available this month across the U.S. and Canada, the color is offered in IKO's Dynasty® and NordicTM shingle lines.

“IKO Weatherwood has long been a favorite brown blend in our Cambridge line,” said Vince Carrier, Residential Product Development Manager at IKO North America. “With Olde Style Weatherwood, we wanted to give homeowners a color they love - warm, timeless, and versatile, while also providing the reliable performance and protection they expect from IKO.”

Inspired by the richness of natural, aged wood, Olde Style Weatherwood brings a classic, heritage-inspired look. The color's warm browns and soft greys pair well with log or stone facings; warm beige, taupe, or cream siding; and brown or bronze trim. It also complements metal accents such as bronze, copper, or steel, creating a grounded aesthetic for any home. IKO has also released a dynamic video showcasing the color in real-world applications .

At the core of both Dynasty and Nordic IKO shingles is Proven Performance.



Dynasty shingles feature a Class 3 impact rating *, while Nordic shingles deliver Class 4, the highest rating for hail impact resistance. These ratings may help homeowners qualify for reduced insurance premiums where available.

Both lines are reinforced with ArmourZone® technology, providing a 1 1⁄4-inch nailing surface and a limited wind resistance warranty of up to 130 mph (210 km/h). These IKO shingles feature tear-resistant tape backing to help prevent nail pull-through and blow-off, and FastLock® sealant that activates under sunlight for a strong bond against water infiltration.

With Olde Style Weatherwood, homeowners get a roof that's as stylish as it is resilient, protecting their investment while enhancing the look of their home.

*This impact rating is solely for the purpose of enabling residential property owners to obtain a reduction in their residential insurance premium, if available. It is not to be construed as any type of express or implied warranty or guarantee of the impact performance of this shingle by the manufacturer, supplier or installer. For further detail concerning the FM 4473 standards, visit the FM Approvals website. This is not a guarantee of impact resistance against hail. Damage from hail is not covered under the limited warranty.



About IKO

IKO is a worldwide leader in the roofing, waterproofing and insulation industry for residential and commercial markets. A vertically integrated company, IKO operates more than 35 manufacturing plants throughout North America and Europe. IKO is a family-owned business established in 1951.

