United Kingdom Costume Jewelry Market Forecast And Company Analysis 2025-2033 Featuring Louis Vuitton, CARTIER, Sabika, Yanbal, Richline, STELLA & DOT, Lulu Ave, And Giorgio Armani

The UK costume jewelry market is expected to expand from US$ 1.13 billion in 2024 to US$ 1.94 billion by 2033. This growth translates into a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.22% for the period 2025-2033.

Contributing to this growth are growing consumer expenditures on budget luxury accessories, heightened fashion consciousness, and widespread adoption of online shopping, rendering costume jewelry more accessible to more people.



Costume jewelry, or fashion jewelry, is jewelry made from materials that are inexpensive, mimicking fine jewelry. Usually made of plastic, glass, and base metals, it enables wearers to follow fashion at a fraction of the cost of precious metals and gems. It covers a wide variety of products, ranging from bright fashion necklaces to whimsical earrings, available to suit different tastes and aesthetics.

In the UK, costume jewellery has become very popular over the years, especially with changing fashion trends. The popularity of social media sites and fashion bloggers has also contributed to the trend, encouraging people to express their individuality by sporting trend-setting accessories. Festivals and parties are ideal occasions for sporting bright, statement pieces that reflect individual personalities.

Also, the rising sustainability trend has made costume jewelry a popular option as a more sustainable alternative to conventional jewelry since it offers room for experimenting with fashion without incurring unnecessary costs. Therefore, costume jewelry continues to be a favorite aspect of British fashion today, admired for its ingenuity and affordability.

Growth Driver in the United Kingdom Costume Jewelry Market

Increasing Affordability and Fashion Trends

One of the most potent growth drivers for the UK costume jewelry market is affordability, which makes fashion accessible to a wide consumer base. Costume jewelry offers fashion-forward options to luxury jewelry at a much lower price, enabling consumers to follow changing fashion trends. Young consumers, such as millennials and Gen Z, are extremely fashion-forward and look for jewelry that can match changing clothes without any long-term commitment.

This phenomenon has been fueled by social media as well as celebrity endorsements, with influencers promoting affordable statement pieces that instantly become popular. Katchin, a brand-new marketplace specifically for jewellery and watches, opened in the UK on January 25, 2023. The international platform was developed in partnership with category leader and backing partner Fossil Group and enterprise marketplace technology leader Mirakl to provide customers with a new way of buying jewellery and watches.

Expansion of e-commerce and social media influence

The online environment is one of the principal growth drivers for the UK costume jewelry market. From international e-commerce behemoths to local high-street websites, online media offer customers extensive exposure to choice and variety of designs, as well as global trends. The increasing popularity of mobile shopping applications has further made buying jewelry more convenient than ever before.

Social media sites such as Instagram, TikTok, and Pinterest are instrumental, with micro-creators and influencers promoting jewelry fashions that appeal to younger consumers. This synergy of social media and e-commerce generates a feedback loop of being seen, wanting, and impulse buying. July 2025, AG & Sons, long-established and reputable manufacturer of bespoke jewellery since 2005, is delighted to announce the formal opening of its new trade portal, This cutting-edge platform is specifically intended for retailers and trade professionals only and offers a streamlined and effective means of processing custom jewellery orders online, viewing live pricing, and monitoring progress in real time.

Growing Need for Customized and Sustainable Jewelry

Sustainability and personalization are transforming the UK costume jewelry industry, serving as key drivers of growth. Contemporary consumers increasingly look for jewelry that tells their story, and as a result, there is growing demand for customized items like name necklaces, initial rings, and symbolic charms. In addition to fashion, sustainability is on the radar of UK consumers, who desire products that meet ethical and environmentally friendly values.

Brands are meeting this need by launching items constructed from recycled materials, hypoallergenic metals, and eco-friendly packaging. This move is a perfect fit for the UK's overall focus on sustainability and responsible consumerism. Providing budget-friendly but ethically compatible designs assists brands in establishing credibility and loyalty.

In May 2025, Hammerson collaborated with Jewells to open its first-ever stores in the UK. The jewelry chain opened four stores in Hammerson's retail centers, beginning with Westquay in Southampton and The Oracle at Reading in May, and then Bullring Birmingham and Brent Cross in London in June. Jewels is focused on demi-fine jewelry, made from gold, silver, eco-friendly lab-grown diamonds, and semi-precious stones.

Challenge in the United Kingdom Costume Jewelry Market

Market Saturation and Low Differentiation

The UK market for costume jewellery is confronted with the issue of saturation, with hundreds of indigenous and foreign brands selling similar products. From the fast-fashion chains to indigenous small-time designers, too many brands confuse the scene, making it highly competitive. Saturation then results in low differentiation, with the consumer viewing many of the products as interchangeable. Because of this, brands lack distinctive identities or brand loyalty.

Price competition only makes the situation more challenging, since firms often reduce prices to win over customers, at the expense of their margins. The presence of cheap imports also contributes to competitive pressures, making it difficult for locals to differentiate. Under such conditions, only those brands that prioritize effective design innovation, niche targeting, or sustainability can differentiate. Without this, market saturation continues to be a significant barrier to profitability and growth in the UK costume jewelry sector.

Low Quality and Durability Issues

Another urgent challenge facing the UK costume jewelry market is low perceived quality and poor durability. Costume jewelry, which is usually manufactured from base metals, plated finishes, or man-made stones, tends to tarnish, crack, or be skin-irritating. All these issues erode consumer confidence and lower repeat sales. Most consumers perceive costume jewelry as temporary wear, not encouraging more than meager expenditures.

On top of that, growing recognition of skin allergies and sensitivities complicate consumer decision-making further with the issues of nickel and other non-hypoallergenic materials. With a growing emphasis on sustainability and durability in purchases, the industry should respond to these issues by enhancing material quality, transparency, and safety. By not increasing durability and confidence, costume jewelry is in danger of being perceived as disposable fashion, which restricts opportunities for development and questions brand reputation in the UK market.

